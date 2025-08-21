JK Rowling is a long-time critic of Ms Sturgeon and her views on gender self-ID. Picture: LBC / Getty

By Alice Padgett

JK Rowling is 'punching down on Trans people', Nicola Sturgeon has told LBC - after the author left a scathing review of her new memoir.

The former First Minister and leader of the SNP spoke with Iain Dale about her new book 'Frankly' on Thursday evening. The Harry Potter author has been a long-time critic of Ms Sturgeon and her views on gender self-ID. She previously accused her of being "flat out Trumpian in her shameless denial of reality and hard facts" on issues relating to trans and women's rights. In her near-3000-word review, published on her own website, the billionaire author accused the former first minister, who passed gender reform legislation at Holyrood, of holding "luxury beliefs" that have caused "real, lasting harm" to women. Responding to this, Ms Sturgeon told Iain Dale: "I've bought the Harry Potter books for all the young people in my life and I'll continue to do so. She's entitled to her views," she said. "Someone in her position appears to be punching down on trans people."

Nicola Sturgeon Attends The Launch Of Her Autobiography "Frankly". Picture: Getty

When asked about the transgender rapist Isla Bryson, Ms Sturgeon said: "Bryson is a rapist and is in a male prison and that's where they should be. I don't care. She's in a male prison and that's where they should be." She added: "I'd like to think we can get to a more rational place in this." Bryson, 31, was convicted last month of raping two women - one in Clydebank in 2016 and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019. The conviction sparked a row over proposed gender self-ID rules which Sturgeon backed. On her sexuality, and if it is non-binary, Ms Sturgeon said: "People speculate whether I say anything or not. "I'm having a delayed adolescence....no I'm NOT on Tinder."

On writing her book, she said she's not a "massive fan of political memoirs". "I find them tedious and turgid, I didn't want to write mine like that," she said. "There's endless caricatures of me out there. It's my story from my perspective- it's not a work of fiction, but it is subjective. "The book I've published, I've covered everything that seemed to me to be material."

