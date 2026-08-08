Peter Murrell was jailed for more than five years in June after pleading guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP while serving as its chief executive.

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed details to Iain Dale. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has admitted she's been left feeling like a ‘mug’ after her estranged husband Peter Murrell was jailed for embezzlement.

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Admitting she continues to care about him, the former SNP leader revealed her conflicting emotions - but insisted she won’t be visiting him behind bars. Peter Murrell was jailed for more than five years in June after pleading guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP while serving as its chief executive. The funds were spent on a variety of items, including onesies, designer handbags and a campervan that was parked on the drive belonging to Ms Sturgeon's in-laws. Speaking with LBC's Iain Dale during a podcast recording at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Ms Sturgeon said she had not spoken to Murrell since he was jailed and added she would not visit him in prison. Read more: UK-based Muslim aid charity investigated over alleged links to Hamas Read more: Cambridge students demand to have grades reviewed after professor resigns amid plagiarism row

Peter Murrell Appears In Court For Sentencing After Pleading Guilty To Embezzlement Charges. Picture: Getty

She only discovered he was due to plead guilty a week before he appeared in court, but it emerged he had been negotiating his plea for months before then, a fact which “hit me like a tonne of bricks”. “He was still lying to me right up until the day he pled guilty,” Ms Sturgeon said. The former first minister added: “He was very isolated over that period, he very rarely left the house, he wasn’t communicative, I was a bit worried about his well-being and his mental health. “And then, now I think: ‘What a mug, why were you worried about him?’ He didn’t worry about me. He didn’t worry at all about what he was doing. ‘What he has subjected me to is beyond anything I could ever have comprehended. “I don’t understand why he did it, he had no need to do it, I don’t think I will ever understand his motivations. “But whatever that motivation was, he could not have stopped and ever thought about me. “But I was, until recently, still worrying about him.”

Then SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell as they cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at Broomhouse Park Community Hall in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy