Nicola Sturgeon (l) with Peter Murrell (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is accused of embezzling £459,000 from the party over more than 12 years, according to reports.

He is accused of embezzling the funds between August 2010 and January 2023, according to an indictment. Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon's estranged husband, is alleged to have used the money to buy items including a motorhome and luxury goods and towards the purchase of two cars. The 61-year-old is expected to appear at the High Court in Glasgow for a preliminary hearing on February 20.

Murrell is alleged to have used the money to buy items including a motorhome. Picture: Alamy