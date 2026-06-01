The former Scottish first minister has said she feels like she is “serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit”

Sturgeon has now separated from Peter Murrell. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nicola Sturgeon's disgraced husband bought more than 100 toilet rolls just hours before she urged the public not to panic buy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Court documents have revealed that Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the SNP, splurged £55.98 on 108 rolls of Andrex on March 7, 2020 as lockdown loomed. Ms Sturgeon appeared in a press conference, just two days after Murrell bought the toilet roll, where she told Scots to "behave as rationally as possible" and "apply common sense". Weeks later, while his estranged wife was trying to curb stockpiling in Scotland, Murrell purchased 144 bottles of Evian water and four packs of laundry detergent. The former Scottish first minister has said she feels like she is “serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit” after Murrell pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh this week to embezzling £400,000 from the SNP between 2010 and 2022. Read more: Key file on Mandelson’s vetting to remain secret - as messages to cabinet ministers to be released Read more: Travel chaos looms: Last-gasp talks to avert London Underground strikes this week

Peter Murrell arrives to give evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee at Holyrood examining the handling of harassment allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond on December 8, 2020. Picture: Andy Buchanan - POOL/Getty Images

Scottish politicians are calling for a parliamentary inquiry to answer questions about the embezzlement, such as whether it included public money and why the police investigation took so long. Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "In my 20-odd years in the Parliament, I have never seen anything quite so significant in terms of a scandal. "I think Nicola Sturgeon should genuinely apologise to those who made donations to the SNP for their independence Referendum fund, but she should apologise to the country, because what we've seen is SNP secrecy and cover-up. "I say so not because she is responsible for her husband's crimes, but she did benefit from them. But actually, she should be held responsible as leader of her party and as the former First Minister, because she did block legitimate scrutiny. "She did stop people from asking questions about party finances and had they been able to do so, that would have revealed the embezzlement and potentially the scale of it. "Those who spoke out, they were bullied, they were intimidated. I mean, three members of your Audit and Finance Committee resign, your treasurer resigns and Nicola Sturgeon says there's nothing to see here. "I think people in Scotland are really annoyed and angry and they lack trust now in politicians and our political institutions. As a result of this scandal, we need a parliamentary inquiry to actually restore that trust."

Scotland's former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to media after announcing she will stand down as an MSP. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images