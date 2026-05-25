The former Scottish first minister said her reaction was difficult to put into words, as officers confirmed Operation Branchform is now closed

Nicola Sturgeon broke her silence on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nicola Sturgeon has spoken of her anger and hurt following the conviction of her former husband Peter Murrell who admitted embezzling more than £400k of SNP funds.

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The former first minister broke her silence on Monday just hours after Murrell pleaded guilty in Glasgow's High Court to stealing £400,310.65 from the political party between 12 August 2010 and 13 January 2023. Writing on social media, Ms Sturgeon said: "My reaction to the guilty plea tendered today by my former husband is difficult to put into words. "I am angry, hurt, sad and very distressed about the impact of his actions on family, friends and the SNP. "To be deceived and let down by a husband I loved and trusted has caused me acute pain. Why he acted as he did is, and always will be, beyond my comprehension." Read more: Nicola Sturgeon claims the SNP fraud investigation has left her 'stronger' and 'happier' Read more: John Swinney declares victory for SNP in Holyrood election - but fails to win majority

Ms Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Picture: Alamy

The former leader was also arrested in June 2023 as Police Scotland investigated how funds were spent by the party, dubbed Operation Branchform, but was released without charge and later cleared. Her statement on Monday added: "To be clear: I had no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever that he was using SNP funds for personal purposes. "I am utterly appalled that he did so and cannot begin to understand why. That I was fully cleared after a thorough investigation underlines that these are not my crimes. "I was misled just as others were. I know that there will be political discussion in light of what has happened, and I understand why."

Her statement on Monday added: "To be clear: I had no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever that he was using SNP funds for personal purposes. Picture: Instagram

"However, for me this has also been a profound personal trauma. I need to remain focussed on recovering from that and building a new phase of life. I will be making no further comment." Giving a press conference on Monday, Scottish First Minister John Swinney described the crime as a "terrible breach of trust" and a "overwhelming betrayal". Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston told reporters outside of court on Monday that Operation Branchform is now "completed" from a policing point of view. However, the CPS could still decide to pursue prosecutions against others previously arrested. Mr Houston said: "This was a lengthy and extremely complex case due to the scale of criminality over a 12-year period and the lengths Peter Murrell went to try and cover his tracks.

Murrell arriving at Edinburgh High Court. Picture: Alamy

"Peter Murrell has shown utter contempt for the high public trust placed in him as the chief executive of a political party and his position in the wider political establishment in Scotland for many years. "He abused his privileged position with access to Scottish National Party funds to divert cash into his own accounts and bankroll the lavish lifestyle he craved but could not afford. "From 2010 to 2022 he spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on luxury goods while carefully trying to hide his criminality with false receipts and accounting.“He must now face the consequences of his actions."

First Minister John Swinney described the crime as a "terrible breach of trust" and a "overwhelming betrayal". Picture: Alamy