Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf says he thought Nicola Sturgeon looked “quite a broken women” during a television interview in the wake of her ex-husband Peter Murrell admitting to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP.

Mr Yousaf said he was “gobsmacked” when SNP offices were raided by police in 2023, shortly after he had succeeded Ms Sturgeon as party leader.

In an interview on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said her ex-husband has never explained to her why he took party funds as she spoke of the “trauma” she has gone through.

Ms Sturgeon also said she feels like she is “serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit” after Murrell pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh last week to embezzling the sum from the SNP between 2010 and 2022.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Mr Yousaf described his reaction to the police raids as “utterly gobsmacked” and “livid”.

He added: “I think it was day one, maybe day two (of his leadership), I get a call at just before eight in the morning I think it was, to say SNP HQ has been raided by the police and, of course, you can imagine my reaction.