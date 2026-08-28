Nicolas Jackson has completed his move to Aston Villa from Chelsea for a fee understood to be worth a club-record £65million, signing a five-year deal.

The move reunites the striker with manager Unai Emery, under whom he worked when they were together at LaLiga side Villarreal.

Emery confirmed the 25-year-old’s imminent arrival during his press conference on Friday to preview Monday’s game against Arsenal, with the club announcing the deal several hours later.

The Senegal international, who was the subject of interest last summer from Villa before making a loan move to Bayern Munich, comes in as a replacement for Ollie Watkins, whose £50m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal is being finalised.

Jackson had been training separately from Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s main squad having been told he was not in the Spaniard’s plans for the season.

He leaves Chelsea having scored 30 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2023, helping the club win the Conference League and Club World Cup.

He was first frozen out by former manager Enzo Maresca before making a highly protracted loan move to Bayern last August. The deal included conditions that ultimately went unmet for a permanent transfer.

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