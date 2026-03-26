Former leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, is seeking the dismissal of narco-terrorism charges in a New York court today.

The court hearing is dealing with Maduro's request for the trial to be dismissed because the US has blocked him from accessing cash to pay for his lawyers.

Maduro’s attorney Barry Pollack has argued for his client’s right to counsel.

Pollack said that Maduro has a right to use funds from the Venezuelan government to pay for his defence of choice, and that he cannot afford counsel otherwise. Also, he said, there’s no allegation that the funds are tainted.

Outside the courthouse, New York police have contained pro and anti- Maduro protesters in separate pens next to each other.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were indicted on “narco-terrorism” charges after being seized in Caracas by the US military in January.

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