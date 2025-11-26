Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted of illegal campaign financing in relation to his failed 2012 re-election bid.

The 70-year-old was placed under judicial supervision and banned from leaving the French territory earlier this month after just 20 days behind bars in connection with a separate case.

The initial prison sentence was linked to criminal conspiracy and the financing of his 2007 election campaign with funds obtained from Libya.

Sarkozy continues to deny any wrongdoing, lodging an appeal several years ago.

But despite his insistence of innosence, France's highest court rejecting his final appeal on Wednesday.

The French leader, who was France's president between 2007 and 2012, was convicted of hiding illegal overspending in relation to the failed re-election campaign - the case central to the appeal.

In the end, it was discovered that Sarkozy’s campaign spend came to at least €42.8million - nearly double the legal limit, prosecutors said.