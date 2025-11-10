Nicolas Sarkozy is to be released from prison - after just 20 days into his five-year prison sentence.

The 70-year-old will be placed under judicial supervision and will be banned from leaving the French territory, a Paris appeals court ruled on Monday.

The former French president was sentenced for criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya. He denies wrongdoing.

The disgraced president becomes the first French president in living memory to be imprisoned after his conviction on September 25.

An appeal trial is expected to take place later.