Mum who blamed death of newborn daughter on another child convicted of murder
A mum who blamed the death of her newborn daughter on another child has been convicted of her murder.
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Today, Nicole Blain, 30, was found guilty of the murder of 19-day-old Thea Wilson at the High Court in Glasgow.
Back in July 2023, police received a report of a baby having taken unwell at a property in Greenock, Inverclyde.
The baby was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she sadly died the same day.
Blain was arrested following her death and during the trial claimed another child had taken Thea out of her cot and dropped her.
The court heard the infant was found to have two broken ribs and three skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, as well as other injures that indicated she may have been shaken.
A pathologist told the trial they were the type of injuries normally associated with a car crash, and unlikely to have been caused by another child.
A doctor who treated Thea in hospital described her injuries as "non-survivable".
She added the baby had suffered extensive bruising and swelling over her head, as well as scratches.
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During the trial, the court heard Blain said she was struggling with post-natal depression after her daughter's birth.
The jury also saw text messages between Blain and Thea's grandmother that suggested she was struggling to cope.
'Tragic'
Detective Chief Inspector Laura Young said: "This is a tragic case in which a baby has lost her life and Nicole Blain will now have to face the consequences of her actions.
"I would like to thank all the officers involved, as well as our partner agencies, for their work during this investigation."
Blain will be sentenced next month.