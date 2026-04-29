A mum who blamed the death of her newborn daughter on another child has been convicted of her murder.

Today, Nicole Blain, 30, was found guilty of the murder of 19-day-old Thea Wilson at the High Court in Glasgow.

Back in July 2023, police received a report of a baby having taken unwell at a property in Greenock, Inverclyde.

The baby was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she sadly died the same day.

Blain was arrested following her death and during the trial claimed another child had taken Thea out of her cot and dropped her.

The court heard the infant was found to have two broken ribs and three skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, as well as other injures that indicated she may have been shaken.