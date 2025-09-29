Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Multiple sources told TMZ that the actress and country music singer have been living apart “since the beginning of summer".

Urban, 57, has allegedly moved out of their family home in Nashville and bought his own property in the same city.

The outlet reported that Kidman, 58, has been caring for their two children: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The pair were last photographed together in June while attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match.