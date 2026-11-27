Thom Evans has announced his split with Nicole Scherzinger. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger has split with her fiance Thom Evans after seven years together.

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Former rugby player Evans, 41, shared the update on social media and made clear that the decision was not his. The pair had been together since 2019 after meeting on X Factor: Celebrity, before getting engaged in Scherzinger's native Hawaii in 2023. Evans posted a story on Instagram which read: "It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together. Read more: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly welcomes first child with Olympian Adam Peaty Read more: Anya Taylor-Joy? Zendaya? Margaret Qualley? Who could play the next Bond girl

The couple pictured together in 2020. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult tine. "Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole's decision and genuinely wish ehr every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x." The Pussycat Dolls star, 48, announced her engagement to Thom on instagram in June 2023, with a picture of them by the ocean. She wrote: "I said yes." Speaking on US radio, the singer said in an interview: "Yes, we will get married.

Evans posted a story announcing the spit. Picture: Instagram

"We’re engaged to be married when I’m not working. Thank God he is so patient. "I've had to be disciplined to make sure I get six to eight hours [sleep] because my voice is my everything so I kind of live like a hermit. I don’' do much, I just drink a lot of water." She has yet to break silence on the split.

Evans during his Scotland playing days. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty