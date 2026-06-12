Nigel Farage admits some in his family do not vote Reform
Nigel Farage has revealed to LBC that his family do not all vote for Reform - admitting that one unnamed relative is 'further left than Labour'.
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The Reform UK leader revealed the political disposition of his family members in an 'On The Record' interview with Nick Ferrari, after he was reportedly barred from the BBC’s Desert Island Discs.
After Nick asked him whether he has "got any Labour voters or Conservatives in the ranks", the veteran politican said: "I think there's probably one who's a bit further left than Labour".
When pressed by Nick, he added: "Both my grandparents and parents would have always been Conservative. My maternal grandfather was a senior Scotland Yard police officer".
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He added that the Farage family has had stockbrokers and army members in it, while also pointing to his southern upbringing to illustrate their Tory views.
Reflecting on his large family, Farage added: "I've now got four adult children, three grandchildren. My parents are still alive."
He quipped: "There's four generations of us. I don't talk about this stuff in public or use their names. But you know what? At Christmas last year, it's pretty good."
Asked by Nick whether he regrets what his political odyssey has put family members through, Farage bluntly responded: "Sometimes."
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