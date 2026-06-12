Nigel Farage has revealed to LBC that his family do not all vote for Reform - admitting that one unnamed relative is 'further left than Labour'.

The Reform UK leader revealed the political disposition of his family members in an 'On The Record' interview with Nick Ferrari, after he was reportedly barred from the BBC’s Desert Island Discs.

After Nick asked him whether he has "got any Labour voters or Conservatives in the ranks", the veteran politican said: "I think there's probably one who's a bit further left than Labour".

When pressed by Nick, he added: "Both my grandparents and parents would have always been Conservative. My maternal grandfather was a senior Scotland Yard police officer".

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