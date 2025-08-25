Nigel Farage shares strange AI video of himself dancing on pier as he raps: 'Prime Minister of the pub'
Nigel Farage has sparked confusion after sharing a bizarre AI video of himself dancing in a fur coat.
In the short clip, the Reform UK leader posted on X, the Reform UK leader dons a white fur coat as he boogies on Clacton Pier, located in his constituency.
Mr Farage, 61, also raps to a Garage song while staring down the camera at a nightclub
Lyrics include: “Nigel Farage: Prime Minister of the pub, of the pint, of the people. Bo Selecta!”
The video ends with Mr Farage's eye's turning white before Union Jacks come pouring out of his pupils.
Mr Farage captioned the post, which has been viewed 1.1million times at the time of writing: "A little bit of fun!"
Last week, the politician announced he will publish plans for mass deportations of asylum seekers who come to the UK on small boats which his Reform UK party would seek to put in place if it entered government.
Arresting asylum seekers on arrival, automatic detention and forced deportation to countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea are among the proposals reported to be announced on Tuesday.
They also include deals with third countries, which could include reviving the Conservatives’ Rwanda link-up, and sending asylum seekers to British overseas territories such as Ascension Island as a “fallback” option.
Mr Farage said the plans could see hundreds of thousands of people deported and five charter flights taking off from the UK every day.
It comes amid rising tensions over asylum hotels and as the Government said it planned to appeal against a court ruling blocking the use of a hotel in Epping, Essex.
The first step of Reform UK’s plans would be to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and to scrap the Human Rights Act, followed by legislation to bar those who come to the UK on small boats from claiming asylum.
“The aim of this legislation is mass deportations,” Mr Farage told The Times.
“We have a massive crisis in Britain. It is not only posing a national security threat but it’s leading to public anger that frankly is not very far away from disorder.
“There is only one way to stop people coming into Britain and that is to detain them and deport them.”
Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is struggling with rising tensions over hotels housing asylum seekers and a record number of people crossing the English Chanel in small boats so far this year.
After a temporary injunction was granted on Tuesday to Epping Forest District Council to remove asylum seekers from the Bell Hotel in Epping, councils across the country controlled by Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK are considering following suit with their own legal challenges.
On Friday, the Home Office said it would appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case of the Bell Hotel, and to further appeal against the temporary injunction.