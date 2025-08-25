Nigel Farage shared an AI video of himself rapping to Garage music. Picture: X/Nigel Farage

By Ruth Lawes

Nigel Farage has sparked confusion after sharing a bizarre AI video of himself dancing in a fur coat.

In the short clip, the Reform UK leader posted on X, the Reform UK leader dons a white fur coat as he boogies on Clacton Pier, located in his constituency. Mr Farage, 61, also raps to a Garage song while staring down the camera at a nightclub Lyrics include: “Nigel Farage: Prime Minister of the pub, of the pint, of the people. Bo Selecta!” The video ends with Mr Farage's eye's turning white before Union Jacks come pouring out of his pupils. Read more: Farage to take Lucy Connolly's case to key Trump allies in US Congress testimony Read more: Farage claims Reform would charter five deportation flights a day

A little bit of fun! pic.twitter.com/uDYD3WYktl — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 24, 2025

Mr Farage captioned the post, which has been viewed 1.1million times at the time of writing: "A little bit of fun!" Last week, the politician announced he will publish plans for mass deportations of asylum seekers who come to the UK on small boats which his Reform UK party would seek to put in place if it entered government. Arresting asylum seekers on arrival, automatic detention and forced deportation to countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea are among the proposals reported to be announced on Tuesday. They also include deals with third countries, which could include reviving the Conservatives’ Rwanda link-up, and sending asylum seekers to British overseas territories such as Ascension Island as a “fallback” option. Mr Farage said the plans could see hundreds of thousands of people deported and five charter flights taking off from the UK every day.

