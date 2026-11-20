Farage tells LBC new UK-EU deal is 'not a reset, it’s a reverse' as he claims Burnham has 'no mandate'
The Prime Minister has said a 'deal is done' with Brussels covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth mobility scheme
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Nigel Farage has told LBC that Andy Burnham's post-Brexit agreement with the EU is "not a reset, it's a reverse" after the UK government announced that "the deal is done".
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The Prime Minister has reached an agreement with Brussels covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme which could open the doors to around 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK.
Speaking to LBC before the deal was announced, Reform UK leader Farage said the Prime Minister had "no mandate to do this".
He said Mr Burnham's deal would involve "rejoining a chunk of the European Union's single market", subjecting "everyone involved in the food industry to European rules and regulations overseen by the European Court"
Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he said: "This is all political. He wants us incrementally to go back into the European Union."
Read more: Nigel Farage’s security was paid for by Reform UK - was he lying about the £5m gift?
Read more: Burnham's new EU deal negotiations stall in row over tuition fees
He also accused Jonathan Reynolds of lying after the Business Secretary claimed on LBC that EU dynamic alignment rules would not apply to Britain under the deal.
Reynolds told Nick that claims that EU laws could take effect in Britain without parliamentary approval were false.
Hitting back, Farage said Reynolds was "lying" and accused the government of a "massive sellout".
"Dynamic alignment means — it's very simple — that the European Union makes a regulation or a directive, and the entirety of the British economy has to abide by it.
"Even if your local baker, who does no business with Europe at all, even he or she will have to abide by that rule. And if all 650 MPs voted against it, it wouldn't matter because that legally means that European law is supreme and the only arbiter of that is the European Court.
He was also probed on the announcement of plans by five EU states - Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands - to open a migrant "return hub" in Rwanda.
It mirrors a British scheme introduced by the Conservatives in 2022 to deport migrants with failed asylum applications to Rwanda. It was scrapped under Sir Keir Starmer in 2024 after it was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.
But Farage said the scheme would "only be for those people who'd exhausted the entirety of the legal process," adding that it would cost "even more money" and "won't stop a single boat".
Later, he ridiculed the youth mobility scheme's upper age limit of 32 as "bonkers", telling Nick: I mean, if I dyed my hair, I might pass."
The scheme allows people from specific countries to come to the UK for two to three years on a temporary visa and aims to make it easier for young people to work and travel both in the EU and UK.
Farage added that Labour MPs in Brexit-supporting seats would be "doomed".
"I mean, you know, this goes completely against the patriotic Old Labour vote and people who are very concerned about their communities, very concerned about the speed of demographic change that is happening within their communities , and they are fully justified in having those fears.
“He's going to try and get a few more Lib Dem votes, get a few more Green votes, but I think this strategy in the Red Wall just won't pass. In fact, he may find he has to stand somewhere other than Makerfield next time round.”
And he described David Lammy, the former Deputy Prime Minister under Sir Keir Starmer, as a "village idiot"
The former justice secretary described Nigel Farage as the "biggest villain in politics" during a TV appearance last night.
“Well, if the village idiot says that I'm the biggest villain, I'll accept the compliment," Farage told Nick.
Mr Burnham said the deal with the EU would be “good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe”, and claimed it would deliver an economic boost by adding 0.5% to gross domestic product (GDP).
But demands from the European Union to cut the fees faced by students from member states studying in the UK to the same level as domestic undergraduates could block the deal coming into effect.
That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.
A six-month deadline has been put on talks to reach a deal on fees, with the prospect that other elements of the agreement might not be implemented until a solution is found.