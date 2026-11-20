The Prime Minister has said a 'deal is done' with Brussels covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth mobility scheme

By Issy Clarke

Nigel Farage has told LBC that Andy Burnham's post-Brexit agreement with the EU is "not a reset, it's a reverse" after the UK government announced that "the deal is done".

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He also accused Jonathan Reynolds of lying after the Business Secretary claimed on LBC that EU dynamic alignment rules would not apply to Britain under the deal. Reynolds told Nick that claims that EU laws could take effect in Britain without parliamentary approval were false. Hitting back, Farage said Reynolds was "lying" and accused the government of a "massive sellout". "Dynamic alignment means — it's very simple — that the European Union makes a regulation or a directive, and the entirety of the British economy has to abide by it. "Even if your local baker, who does no business with Europe at all, even he or she will have to abide by that rule. And if all 650 MPs voted against it, it wouldn't matter because that legally means that European law is supreme and the only arbiter of that is the European Court.

The Prime Minister has reached an agreement with Brussels covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He was also probed on the announcement of plans by five EU states - Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands - to open a migrant "return hub" in Rwanda. It mirrors a British scheme introduced by the Conservatives in 2022 to deport migrants with failed asylum applications to Rwanda. It was scrapped under Sir Keir Starmer in 2024 after it was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court. But Farage said the scheme would "only be for those people who'd exhausted the entirety of the legal process," adding that it would cost "even more money" and "won't stop a single boat". Later, he ridiculed the youth mobility scheme's upper age limit of 32 as "bonkers", telling Nick: I mean, if I dyed my hair, I might pass." The scheme allows people from specific countries to come to the UK for two to three years on a temporary visa and aims to make it easier for young people to work and travel both in the EU and UK.

Farage added that Labour MPs in Brexit-supporting seats would be "doomed". Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

Farage added that Labour MPs in Brexit-supporting seats would be "doomed". "I mean, you know, this goes completely against the patriotic Old Labour vote and people who are very concerned about their communities, very concerned about the speed of demographic change that is happening within their communities , and they are fully justified in having those fears. “He's going to try and get a few more Lib Dem votes, get a few more Green votes, but I think this strategy in the Red Wall just won't pass. In fact, he may find he has to stand somewhere other than Makerfield next time round.” And he described David Lammy, the former Deputy Prime Minister under Sir Keir Starmer, as a "village idiot" The former justice secretary described Nigel Farage as the "biggest villain in politics" during a TV appearance last night. “Well, if the village idiot says that I'm the biggest villain, I'll accept the compliment," Farage told Nick.

The former justice secretary described Nigel Farage as the "biggest villain in politics" during a TV appearance last night. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy