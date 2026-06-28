Nigel Farage should take a ‘break’ from politics says Reform UK's former chair
Dr David Bull, who was chair for Reform UK until May this year, said he was giving the advice as a “friend and a colleague”
Reform UK's former chair Dr David Bull has suggested Nigel Farage should take "a break" from politics after facing sharp criticism over an undeclared £5 million donation.
Listen to this article
Dr David Bull, who was chair for Reform UK until May this year, said he was giving the advice as a “friend and a colleague”.
The comments come after Mr Farage was questioned over his £5 million donation from crypto billionaire and party donor Christopher Harborne, just weeks before standing in the 2024 general election.
The former Ukip leader was accused of laying low following growing attention - and criticism - over the money.
Read more: Harry reconsiders bringing family on UK trip over security row, derailing plans to take Archie and Lilibet to Diana’s grave
Read more: Rough sleeping no longer a crime as 200-year-old law to be repealed
Mr Farage failed to declare the financial gift, provided by the Thailand-based donor, in the register of interests for MPs - a violation of parliamentary rules.
The Reform UK leader denied the accusations, saying he had"no obligation" to declare a gift he received before he became an MP.
He initially claimed the donation was to pay for his security, but later said it was "also reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years”.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, he said he could "spend it on Ferraris" if he wanted to, saying it had nothing to do with the public.
The donation is currently being looked into by the Commons sleaze watchdog.
Speaking about the furore around Mr Farage, Dr Bull stressed that "the party is way bigger than Nigel".
“Politics is a ruthless business, and I think also one of the other things I would say to [Farage] as a friend and a colleague is he needs to take some time out and have a bit of a break, really,” he added.
Dr Bull served as Reform’s chair for just under a year, before being replaced by Lee Anderson last month.
The comments come at a difficult time for Reform who suffered a major setback last week after losing the Makerfield by-election to Labour’s Andy Burnham, who is now anticipated to take over from Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister.