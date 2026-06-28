Dr David Bull, who was chair for Reform UK until May this year, said he was giving the advice as a “friend and a colleague”

Reform Leader Nigel Farage has been advised to take a break from politics by the former party chair. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Reform UK's former chair Dr David Bull has suggested Nigel Farage should take "a break" from politics after facing sharp criticism over an undeclared £5 million donation.

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Dr David Bull, who was chair for Reform UK until May this year, said he was giving the advice as a “friend and a colleague”. The comments come after Mr Farage was questioned over his £5 million donation from crypto billionaire and party donor Christopher Harborne, just weeks before standing in the 2024 general election. The former Ukip leader was accused of laying low following growing attention - and criticism - over the money. Read more: Harry reconsiders bringing family on UK trip over security row, derailing plans to take Archie and Lilibet to Diana’s grave Read more: Rough sleeping no longer a crime as 200-year-old law to be repealed

Dr David Bull, who was chair for Reform UK until May this year, said he was giving the advice as a “friend and a colleague”. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage failed to declare the financial gift, provided by the Thailand-based donor, in the register of interests for MPs - a violation of parliamentary rules. The Reform UK leader denied the accusations, saying he had"no obligation" to declare a gift he received before he became an MP. He initially claimed the donation was to pay for his security, but later said it was "also reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years”. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, he said he could "spend it on Ferraris" if he wanted to, saying it had nothing to do with the public. The donation is currently being looked into by the Commons sleaze watchdog.