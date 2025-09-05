Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill this week gave him “no joy”, but stressed “the big message got through”.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the Clacton MP likened Britain to North Korea over the UK’s approach to civil liberties.

He raised the arrest of Irish writer Graham Linehan for comments on social media about transgender people, as well as the jailing of former childminder and wife of a Conservative councillor Lucy Connolly for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers in the aftermath of the Southport murders last year.

He denied proposing that Washington threaten the UK with trade sanctions amid scrutiny of his suggestion that the White House use “diplomacy and trade” in the battle for free speech.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph on Friday, Mr Farage described the UK’s Online Safety Act as “using a sledgehammer to miss the nut altogether”.

He said: “As I told my American friends and critics, it gave me no joy to fly from the land of Magna Carta to sit in the US Congress describing the awful authoritarian mess we have now sunk into.

