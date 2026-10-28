The Reform MP has said Nigel Farage missed the Budget because of a previous altercation at the State Opening of Parliament earlier this year

Robert Jenrick told LBC that Nigel Farage was trying to avoid an altercation in Parliament. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Clark

Robert Jenrick has said Nigel Farage did not attend the Budget today because he was afraid of a physical altercation in The Commons.

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Farage had previously said he did not attend the Budget because his prayer card, the card which reserves backbench MPs' seats, was missing. The Reform leader then told the press in a post-Budget conference: “At the State Opening of Parliament, I got involved - I didn't want to - but I got involved in a physical altercation with an MP in the chamber. “I didn't make a fuss about it, I didn't complain, but I could see, given that my prayer card had been removed, I was heading towards another physical altercation. And just sometimes it's better to avoid conflict.” LBC’s Tom Swarbrick questioned Mr Jenrick on this statement. He said: “Well, as I understand it, when Nigel went to, I think it was the King's Speech, a load of bolshy Lib Dem MPs got in the way of him and made it very difficult for him to join the procession to go and listen to the King's Speech in the normal way." Read more: Budget 2026 forecasts: Which records have been set and milestones passed? Read more: 'Reform need to get a grip': Farage's party 'clearly has a problem' with racism and misogyny, says health minister

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage speaks to members of the media during a post budget press conference in Westminster. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty

“I wasn't a witness to that, but it sounds like it was pretty petty and pretty nasty". said the Reform MP. Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon took to X to question Farage’s initial statement about his prayer card being missing. He accused Farage of engaging in “grievance politics” and said that there were “loads of spaces” in the Commons even for people who did not put prayer cards in. “Farage, as far as I could tell, didn't turn up to prayers to guarantee a seat,” said Gordon. “A pretty poor and easy-to-disprove excuse for not turning up to actually do his job.”

The idea that Farage couldn't attend the Budget because his prayer card was moved is the latest eye-rollingly predictable attempt at grievance politics.



I didn't put a prayer card in. I turned up just before prayers and there were loads of spaces.



Farage, as far as I could… https://t.co/PG5MjDiRRu — Tom Gordon MP (@tomgordonLD) October 28, 2026