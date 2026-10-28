Robert Jenrick blames ‘bolshy Lib Dems’ after Farage was absent from Budget fearing 'another physical altercation'
The Reform MP has said Nigel Farage missed the Budget because of a previous altercation at the State Opening of Parliament earlier this year
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Robert Jenrick has said Nigel Farage did not attend the Budget today because he was afraid of a physical altercation in The Commons.
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Farage had previously said he did not attend the Budget because his prayer card, the card which reserves backbench MPs' seats, was missing.
The Reform leader then told the press in a post-Budget conference: “At the State Opening of Parliament, I got involved - I didn't want to - but I got involved in a physical altercation with an MP in the chamber.
“I didn't make a fuss about it, I didn't complain, but I could see, given that my prayer card had been removed, I was heading towards another physical altercation. And just sometimes it's better to avoid conflict.”
LBC’s Tom Swarbrick questioned Mr Jenrick on this statement. He said: “Well, as I understand it, when Nigel went to, I think it was the King's Speech, a load of bolshy Lib Dem MPs got in the way of him and made it very difficult for him to join the procession to go and listen to the King's Speech in the normal way."
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“I wasn't a witness to that, but it sounds like it was pretty petty and pretty nasty". said the Reform MP.
Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon took to X to question Farage’s initial statement about his prayer card being missing.
He accused Farage of engaging in “grievance politics” and said that there were “loads of spaces” in the Commons even for people who did not put prayer cards in.
“Farage, as far as I could tell, didn't turn up to prayers to guarantee a seat,” said Gordon.
“A pretty poor and easy-to-disprove excuse for not turning up to actually do his job.”
The idea that Farage couldn't attend the Budget because his prayer card was moved is the latest eye-rollingly predictable attempt at grievance politics.— Tom Gordon MP (@tomgordonLD) October 28, 2026
I didn't put a prayer card in. I turned up just before prayers and there were loads of spaces.
Farage, as far as I could… https://t.co/PG5MjDiRRu
As he was unable to attend the speech in the Commons, Farage watched the Budget alongside a group of Reform UK economists and held a press conference after the event.
At the conference, he was critical of the amount of money being pledge to Ukraine, telling the press: "I was surprised by the amount, and I don't mind the amount, provided I can be absolutely assured it's not going to get swallowed up in corruption - and making Ukrainian officials richer than they already are."
There are only 427 seats, but 650 MPs, meaning that those who fail to reserve their seats and do not attend Anglican prayers in the morning are less likely to get a place in the Commons.
This causes particular strain on PMQ days and major announcement days like the Budget and the King’s Speech.
The All-Party Parliamentary Humanist Group has been campaigning since 2025 to change the system, saying it privileges those who attend Anglican prayers, and is exclusionary to non-Anglican MPs.