Leader Nigel Farage is demanding that Chancellor Rachel Reeves implement Reform's plans to save more than £25 billion in public money

By Rebecca Henrys

Reform UK will propose deporting all foreign criminals, ending Universal Credit payments to foreign nationals, and capping foreign aid as a way to fill the "black hole" in public finances.

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference this morning (November 10). Picture: Getty

Mr Farage, who will set out the plans in a speech in London on Tuesday, said: “With our sensible cost savings and putting the priorities of British people, not foreign nationals, first – there will be no need for tax rises thanks to our plans.” Reform’s plans would cut foreign aid to £1 billion, which it claimed would save about £10 billion. Ending universal credit payments to foreign nationals would save £6 billion this year, the party said. The entitlement for EU citizens with settled status to claim benefits is enshrined in the Brexit deal, but Reform said that if Mr Farage was prime minister he would renegotiate that. Deporting all foreign criminals would save £580 million, while previously announced plans from Reform to restrict the personal independence payment would save £3.5 billion, the party said. Reform’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, told The Times: “Labour has a choice. They can either go ahead and raise taxes on British citizens or they can enact our proposals which put British people first and ask foreign nationals to bear the brunt of the black hole, not British citizens. “Most British people would consider it outrageous to expect British people to pay higher taxes or see their services cut whilst their money is being spent this way.”

Zia Yusuf - Reform UK MP Head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) speaks at a Press Conference at The Royal Horseguards Hotel. Picture: Alamy