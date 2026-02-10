Nigel Farage wants to end WFH culture. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Nigel Farage has called for an end to working from home culture, because he believes it gets in the way of ‘hard work’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Farage thinks it is ‘nonsense’ that people are more productive when working from home. Speaking at a rally in Birmingham, the Reform UK leader said he thinks workers are “more productive being with other fellow human beings”. He said “you can't go on the sick because you've got mild anxiety. But it is an attitudinal change that Britain needs. “An attitudinal change to hard work, rather than work-life balance. Read more: Wes Streeting releases messages with disgraced Mandelson after promising LBC listeners on Call the Cabinet Read more: VIP paedophile ring fantasist Carl Beech freed from prison early

Farage said 'People aren't more productive working at home'. Picture: Alamy