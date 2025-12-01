The Reform UK leader has filmed close to 2,000 fan videos in the last 12 months, which he sold on the US-based Cameo platform

Speaking records show the Clacton MP, 61, only stood up in Parliament on 22 occasions in the last 12 months. Picture: House of Commons

By Frankie Elliott

Nigel Farage has made more than £140,000 from selling personal video messages online in the last year, appearing in these videos 90 times more than he spoke in parliament.

The Reform UK leader has filmed close to 2,000 fan videos in the last 12 months, the majority of which saw him read out inside jokes for people's birthdays, which he sold on the US-based Cameo platform. But speaking records show the Clacton MP, 61, only stood up in Parliament on 22 occasions in the same time frame to speak about grooming gangs, Ukraine and the migrant boat crossings.

Figures published on his Register of Interests, first reported by the Mirror, showed Farage filmed as many as 1,976 Cameo videos. Picture: Cameo

Mr Farage has been criticised over his record of meeting his Essex constituents, who he has only mentioned three times during his Parliament speeches since December 2024. By comparison, he has spoken about the UK's deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands on six occasions. Figures published on his Register of Interests, which were first shared by the Mirror, showed Mr Farage filmed as many as 1,976 Cameo videos. It suggests he charged on average £71,75 per video, but this figure is likely to be lower as he can charge up to £3,776 for business videos. On top of his £91,346-a-year MP salary, Mr Farage also earned more than £1 million from second jobs, including a £400,000 pay cheque for being brand ambassador for precious metals and gold dealer Direct Bullion. Responding to these revelations, "furious" Clacton locals claimed Mr Farage had not been seen in the town since his election victory. Sarah Corner, a 32-year-old Reform voter, told the Mirror she regretted her decision in the 2024 election. “I thought Reform would make a difference. I felt that after so many years of the Conservatives, something had to change," she said.

The majority of Farage's Cameo videos see him read out inside jokes for people’s birthdays. Picture: LBC

Mr Farage’s Cameo profile. Picture: Cameo

"I’ve seen stuff on social media after he’s been, but nothing in person. It feels like he’s cashing in. Clacton has huge issues. "We’ve got deprivation, there’s a jobs shortage, schools and doctors are over subscribed. I’ve not heard Farage speak about that." On Mr Farage's Cameo Business profile, it reads: "They call me Mr Brexit... some people say I am controversial, and I couldn’t care less." On his other account, the message reads: "Nigel Farage's Cameo videos offer fans a unique opportunity to receive personalised messages from the former UK politician and Brexit leader. "Customers can request messages for a variety of occasions, from birthdays and retirements to roasts and motivational pep talks. "Nigel is often asked to reference his political views on Brexit, immigration, and the Reform UK party, as well as mention specific TV shows, sports teams, and even silly inside jokes. "His videos provide an entertaining and lighthearted way for fans to connect with him and his signature straight-talking, anti-establishment style." Mr Farage's Cameo videos landed him in hot water in 2021, when in one clip he raised a glass and said "up the RA" in a clip sent to Brian Ó Céileachair after his friend Aidan Hart paid £73 for a congratulatory birthday greeting.