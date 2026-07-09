The Minister of State for Trade Policy of the United Kingdom described Farage's resignation press conference as a "hissy fit"

Sir Chris Bryant has told LBC Nigel Farage "doesn’t like being scrutinised” . Picture: Getty/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Chris Bryant has told LBC Nigel Farage "doesn’t like being scrutinised” and condemned the upcoming Clacton-on-Sea by-election as a “farce with lots of pratfalls but no jokes".

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The Minister of State for Trade Policy of the United Kingdom told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Reform UK leader's press conference earlier this week as a "hissy fit". Farage spectacularly quit as MP and vowed to fight a "people versus establishment" by-election in the Essex seat amid a row over his finances and a parliamentary investigation. Farage denies any wrongdoing in the row over undeclared gifts and donations prior to election. However, it appears the "stunt" may have backfired as Labour, the Lib Dems, the Conservatives, the Greens and Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain have agreed not to put up candidates labelling the by-election as a "circus" - meaning his only confirmed challenger so far is Count Binface. Commenting on this, the Rhondda MP said: "He doesn't like being scrutinised. I mean, none of us particularly enjoy it, but, you know, it is part of the British system, and I don't think anybody should be above criticism. "And if you've got— if your skin is too thin in politics, frankly, you know, you're in the wrong game”.

‘It’s a farce with lots of pratfalls but no jokes.’



Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant discusses the Clacton by-election triggered by Nigel Farage with @NickFerrariLBC. pic.twitter.com/CPCWDzcLLZ — LBC (@LBC) July 9, 2026

He also accused Farage of lobbying for cryptocurrencies on behalf of Thailand-based tycoon Christopher Harborne, calling it "the number one crime in Parliament". "I understand that lots of people might say, who cares whether somebody registers £5 million? I mean, it's an awful lot of money, don't get me wrong, but who cares about registering? "Well, people should, because we've had a rule in Parliament since 1695 that you cannot engage in paid lobbying." He added that yesterday Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, revealed Nigel Farage tried to influence him about cryptocurrencies in precisely the same way as Christopher Harborne's lobbying company did. “It's not for me to decide what the parliamentary commissioner may investigate or what they will, how, what they will conclude or whatever. "It's a perfectly fair process with an appeal and all the rest of it. But that to me looks like paid lobbying, and that is the number one crime in Parliament.”

An activist holds a placard urging Clacton to vote for Count Binface. Picture: Getty