Nigel Farage delivers presents to children and emergency workers as he shares Christmas message
Nigel Farage has made a rare appearance in his Clacton constituency to deliver Christmas gifts to children and emergency workers.
The Reform UK leader took to X to share a video of him spending a day in the Essex town, delivering gifts to foster children and food to paramedics who will be working on Christmas Day.
“We’re here in the Clacton constituency delivering gifts to kids today and oh boy, you know, if you've got problems in your life, think about some of these youngsters and what they've gone through,” he said.
“We've been out and collecting gifts from the butcher so the ambulance crews can have a really good meal on Christmas Day.
“And just going out around the community and feeling, feeling very much they were actually pleased a local MP made the effort to come to see them.”
The Reform boss then visited local football team FC Clacton, where he could be seen doing the viral 6-7 meme as he met children from local schools and foster homes.
After leaving the football club, he said: “Well, we've now retired as the daylight begins to fade to the Three Jays pub in Jaywick and it's a happy Christmas to everybody here in the Clacton constituency and around the rest of the country too.”
It comes after Sir Keir Starmer put the cost of living at the centre of his Christmas message.
The prime minister also told Britons to "reach out" to friends, relatives and neighbours during this festive period, adding: "This is what Christmas is all about."
Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said: "I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority.
"But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute.
"So call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven't heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference."
His words come following a tough year for his Labour government, marred by poor economic growth and criticism for Rachel Reeves' budget tax rises.
NHS workers, military personnel and emergency service staff who will be on duty on Christmas Day were also thanked by the PM.
"Just as so many put their feet up, some truly special people will be pulling on their uniforms and heading out to work," he said.
"Our NHS staff emergency services and the brave men and women of our armed forces, all playing their part, doing their bit to care for the nation and to keep us safe.
"Many volunteers will be out there as well. Serving food. Reaching out to help those lonely or in need.
"So on behalf of the whole country, I want to say a big thank you.
"As a nation, we should raise a glass to you this Christmas. But more than that, we should each do our bit as well."