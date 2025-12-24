Nigel Farage delivers his Chrismtas message. Picture: Nigel Farage

By Henry Moore

Nigel Farage has made a rare appearance in his Clacton constituency to deliver Christmas gifts to children and emergency workers.

The Reform UK leader took to X to share a video of him spending a day in the Essex town, delivering gifts to foster children and food to paramedics who will be working on Christmas Day. “We’re here in the Clacton constituency delivering gifts to kids today and oh boy, you know, if you've got problems in your life, think about some of these youngsters and what they've gone through,” he said. “We've been out and collecting gifts from the butcher so the ambulance crews can have a really good meal on Christmas Day. Read more: Starmer defends Labour record in Christmas message amid cost-of-living fears

Merry Christmas to Clacton and the entire country! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Q7BakEtLU5 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 24, 2025

“And just going out around the community and feeling, feeling very much they were actually pleased a local MP made the effort to come to see them.” The Reform boss then visited local football team FC Clacton, where he could be seen doing the viral 6-7 meme as he met children from local schools and foster homes. After leaving the football club, he said: “Well, we've now retired as the daylight begins to fade to the Three Jays pub in Jaywick and it's a happy Christmas to everybody here in the Clacton constituency and around the rest of the country too.” It comes after Sir Keir Starmer put the cost of living at the centre of his Christmas message. The prime minister also told Britons to "reach out" to friends, relatives and neighbours during this festive period, adding: "This is what Christmas is all about." Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said: "I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority. "But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute. "So call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven't heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference." His words come following a tough year for his Labour government, marred by poor economic growth and criticism for Rachel Reeves' budget tax rises.