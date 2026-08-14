The turnout for the by-election was 44.37 per cent, just over 14 per cent down from the 2024 general election

By Rebecca Henrys

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has reclaimed his seat following a win in the Clacton by-election, as Count Binface comes in second with 26 per cent of the vote.

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Jon Harvey, dressed as the satirical character Count Binface, waits with other candidates for the declaration of the Clacton-on-Sea by-election. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A record 34 candidates were standing, with satirical candidate Count Binface appearing to be Mr Farage’s main challenger, after the other mainstream parties declined to stand. In the end, Mr Farage received 22,239 votes, or 62.82 per cent, whilst Count Binface received 9,455 votes, or 26.71 per cent of the vote. This is up from his 8,405 vote majority, 46.2 per cent, when he won at the 2024 general election. A total of 32 of the record 34 candidates lost their deposit. Mr Farage told supporters at an all-night “Farage-fest” event organised by Reform in Essex he would not be attending the count: “I’m not scared of these people, far from it. ”But I’m damned if I’m going to stand on a stage, having won a resounding victory, a ringing endorsement of all that I’ve tried to fight for, and you’ve tried to fight for, and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies, and I will not sadly be attending the count.”

Mr Farage was due to make what was billed as a “major speech” in Clacton at 10.30am on Friday, but Reform cancelled it, saying he had “already commented on the expected result of the by-election”. In his speech, Mr Farage said, hours before the result was formally declared: “The verdict is now in, and it is a convincing, overwhelming win with more votes than we got in the general election of 2024.” He added: “Today the voters in Clacton have stuck up two fingers to the entire political establishment.” He earlier told GB News: “Look, this is an overwhelming endorsement of me. I have had enough of being judged by mainstream media, being called a criminal. "Do you know, if I made one sin, if I haven’t filled in a piece of paper, I’ve broken no law, I’ve broken no tax law, I’ve taken no public money, I don’t even own a motorhome.”

Before quitting Westminster, Mr Farage was being investigated by the parliamentary standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg over a £5 million gift from Mr Harborne, which he received before taking his seat in the Commons. Under Commons rules, new MPs are required to register any gifts worth more than £300 they received in the previous 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities. That investigation was paused when Mr Farage resigned his seat but will resume if he wins the by-election – as bookmakers have made him the firm favourite to do. Mr Farage could also face an investigation over support provided by George Cottrell, a long-term ally. If he is found to have broken the rules and a suspension of more than 10 days is imposed, it could trigger a recall petition and the prospect of Mr Farage facing a second by-election.

Election workers sort through spoilt ballots at Clacton Leisure Centre. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Richard Tice said Mr Farage’s “team” judged there was “sufficient anxiety, concern and threats” amid the Clacton by-election. Asked about the claim on GB News, deputy leader Mr Tice said: “Well, as you can imagine, given everything that’s gone on in recent days and weeks, security is very paramount to all of us at Reform. “Ultimately, it was judged by Nigel’s team that there was there was sufficient anxiety, and concern, and threats, that meant that whilst of course he would love to have been at the count, ultimately his security counts for more than anything else, and I don’t think anybody, frankly, should in any way question his… team’s judgment on that.” Asked whether he could say anything more about information the party claims to have received that meant Mr Farage did not want to be on stage, he said: “No, I can’t. But I think we should just trust those tasked with keeping Nigel safe and alive, I hesitate to say, but that’s what the task is. “And if a credible threat is perceived or a deep anxiety, whatever you want to term it, clearly they’re going to err on the side of caution, and that’s just the reality. “So, yes, of course, it’s a shame he would have loved to have been there, but security is paramount, and everybody knows we’ve had a very, very difficult few weeks and last couple of months.”

The result in Clacton speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/iQeaYxT35J — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 14, 2026

Labour Chair Bridget Phillipson said: “This is no victory for Nigel Farage. The mountain of sleaze and scandal he and Reform are now engulfed in has grown and grown while he’s been trying to distract the public by fighting a by-election against a bin. “This morning, Nigel Farage shouldn’t be celebrating – he should wake up and smell the coffee. He must come clean with the public and put all the facts on the table over his secret £5 million gift, his relationship with a convicted fraudster, and the other scandals his Party is drowning in. “Farage’s distraction by-election doesn’t clear his name – it just shows he likely has so much more to hide.”

A police officer outside the count for the Clacton by-election at Clacton Leisure Centre in Essex. Picture: Alamy