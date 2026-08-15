Nigel Farage has been re-elected as the MP for Clacton - but this circus is far from over.

The Reform UK leader won a resounding victory last night, clocking up an extra 1,000 votes on top of what he won at the 2024 general election.

Parking a whole bunch of dedicated MPs and activists down to the coast proved their ground operation can be still hugely successful.

And a turnout of 44% is nothing to be sniffed at in an area where voters have gone to the polls several times in the last two years alone.

For his supporters, it is vindication that the 'real people' out there don't care about the multiple investigations into his finances and whether he may have broken parliamentary rules.

But the fact that no other mainstream political parties opted to fight him, means there's little more we can deduce from the results of this election than he still has support in the constituency.

As Nigel Farage admitted himself a few weeks ago, he wasn't expecting just 14 joke candidates to go up against him.

He wanted a proper contest, but the other parties did not want to play ball.

It partially explains why he opted to surround himself with supporters and activists overnight in the wake of his win, rather than take his moment on stage with a bin and a load of people who despise him.

A win against a bin is better than no win at all, but it's still nothing to write home about.

The cumulative effect of the donations/gifts row has rattled the top brass of the party, and Mr Farage himself is now distancing himself even from once-friendly media outlets and supporters.

And after a long run of leading in the polls, Reform are now being leapfrogged by a 'Burnham Bounce' and seeing an invigorated Labour Party take the stage led by Andy Burnham.

Facing probes from the police, parliament, the NCA, and others, Reform cry foul and say the establishment are trying to take him down.

Farage decided it was better to seek this mandate from the public now - rather than wait for death by a thousand cuts in the media and investigations.

But while those are far from over, it looks evident that this pressure - and that of being a potential government in waiting - is getting to senior figures in the party.

Despite promises of a summer of media action - press conferences, stories and pressure on the Prime Minister - it's been quieter and more considered than at other breaks.

This win may strengthen Nigel Farage this weekend, but that is likely to be about all Reform will manage to muster.

Now, the investigations into him will continue - and speculation is that they may take up to a year to complete.

The Reform leader will likely face an interview in person in the coming weeks and continue to see scrutiny over his finances, policies and private life.

Despite spending his entire political career shrugging it off, it will be the coming year before an expected general election which will put this patience and preparation to the final test.

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Natasha Clark is LBC's Political Editor.

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