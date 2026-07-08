Nigel Farage surprised most of Westminster yesterday when he said he would resign as the MP for Clacton, only to stand again to try and stick two fingers up to "The Establishment".

Almost every political party has said they won't run a candidate against him - with the exception of Count Binface - putting us in line for a campaign circus for the next few weeks.

Not least, the hilarious prospect for us broadcasters of having to abide by Ofcom rules to provide a clear balance of candidates.

I look forward to my next interview with Count Binface after we had an agreeable and fun chat at the Makerfield by-election count.

Reform's reason for doing this is to try and get ahead of the ongoing investigation into his finances, with accusations that gifts and donations have not been properly declared.

Yet, Parliament's rules appear to suggest that he will continue to face a probe if he is re-elected, meaning this issue isn't going away.

He's seeking a mandate from the people that they don't care about these 'smears' - which he says are coming from dark forces in government and the Labour Party in a bid to bring him down before he can shake up the system as PM.

I'm afraid that chucking mud at political opponents isn't anything new, and Labour certainly have had their levels of mud chucked at them in the last two years they've been in power, and in the months leading up to the election, too.

However, the rules aren't especially clear about what that future investigation could or would cover.

At the moment, it's looking at the £5million gift from Christopher Harbourne, though critics have called for it to be widened to other gifts.

That's because it was from the 12 months prior to his becoming an MP.

Reform sources tell me that the rules are unclear about whether any new investigation would apply to the 12 months before 2024 or to the 12 months leading up to his re-election date.

If it's the latter, on the face of it, that would look like a get-out-of-jail-free card and allow him to dodge the scrutiny he seems reluctant to face.

I doubt the Standards Commissioner would let them off the hook that easily, if he's able to.

I'm told that Nigel Farage had his interview lined up for next week with the Commissioner, which will presumably now be put in the bin, or at least on ice.

Party insiders say he'll collaborate if required, but the whole thing will be paused when the writ is formally moved today.

Reform say they're calling this by-election to take on the media and the establishment, which the party and Mr Farage say are throwing everything to try and stop him becoming Prime Minister.

But a mandate from the people in Clacton will not mean he avoids a full investigation.

Most people think it's still likely that he will be found to be in breach of the rules, face a suspension from the Commons, and therefore a by-election will follow.

As Reform's Robert Jenrick said to me yesterday, if they have to have another by-election AFTER this one, "so be it".

We could be in line for two by-elections before Christmas - where Reform will face public scrutiny for weeks on end.

If he's re-elected this summer, it doesn't prove he's not guilty of possibly breaking Commons rules around declarations.

It also doesn't mean people don't care about who funds his operation.

And it certainly doesn't mean that he has the support of the whole of the country to take on an establishment stitch-up.

What a total circus for the residents of Clacton to have to put up with.

But maybe I would - as The Establishment - say that.

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Natasha Clark is LBC's Political Editor.

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