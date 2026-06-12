Nigel Farage sat down for an exclusive interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Nigel Farage has told LBC the words of wisdom given to him by Trump. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has told LBC the advice Donald Trump gave to him if he ever entered Number 10.

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The Reform UK leader made the remark in an 'On The Record' interview with Nick Ferrari. Speaking about Trump’s advice, the Clacton-on-Sea MP told Nick that the MAGA President told him to "have fun". He explained: "What an amazing thought that is for all of us in all of our lives, because if you choose public office, you will necessarily, especially in the modern social media world, receive an awful lot of hate, as will your loved ones that are close to you. "But have fun doing it is his advice. It's very good.”

Farage also said the former US president is “sad” and "depressed" about the state of Britain, despite his deep affection for the UK. Asked how Trump currently views the UK, Farage said: “He's depressed about it, sad about it. He loves the UK. "He's very much his mother's son. The Scottish bit of name is very, very straight. He loves Scotland. "He talks about it all the time because he adored the Queen, as you well know. It's so interesting, so many Americans still view us as the mother country and they're very upset to see the way it's going.”

Farage described Trump as a "remarkable human being". Picture: LBC