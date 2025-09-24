Nigel Farage said people should take Trump's comments not literally, but seriously. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

By Asher McShane

Nigel Farage has urged people not to take Donald Trump's comments literally, but to take them 'seriously,' after the President's remarks about London wanting 'to go to sharia law'.

In a phone-in with callers on LBC this morning, Mr Farage said: "t's very important with Trump to 'never take what he says literally, ever, on anything. "But always take everything he says seriously. "He makes a comment and you might disagree with the tone, you might disagree with the context, you might disagree with the number that he puts out, but you find that what he says has a point. "Is [Trump] right to say that Sharia is an issue in London? Yes. Is it an overwhelming issue at this stage? No." Mr Farage added that he thinks Sadiq Khan is doing a 'shocking' job as mayor of London. Mr Trump made the remarks about the capital's "terrible, terrible mayor" whilst delivering a speech to world leaders at the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. In the frenzied 55-minute address, the President also called climate change "the greatest con job", urged European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, and claimed he has ended seven wars in seven months. His comments about Sir Sadiq came as he criticised immigration, saying it would be the "death of Western Europe."

Mr Trump made the remarks about the capital's "terrible, terrible mayor". Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

He said: "And I have to say, I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been so changed, so changed. "Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you're in a different country. You can't do that. "Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe, if something is not done immediately." A spokesperson for Sir Sadiq said: "We are not going to dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response. "London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here."

Mr Trump claimed that Europe is in "serious trouble" as people are "pouring" into the continent. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump claimed that Europe is in "serious trouble" as people are "pouring" into the continent. He added that "nobody's doing anything to change it, to get them out" and that people are being too "politically correct." Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked Sir Sadiq since 2015, when the Labour politician condemned the then presidential hopeful’s suggestion that Muslims should be banned from travelling to the US. During last week’s state visit, the president said Sir Sadiq was "among the worst mayors in the world" and claimed he had asked that the mayor not attend events during the visit. Sir Sadiq said he was "indifferent to President Trump" and had "more important things to worry about".

Sir Sadiq Khan is not "trying to impose sharia law on London", Wes Streeting has said. Responding to claims made by Donald Trump at the UN, the Health Secretary said in a post on X: "@SadiqKhan is not trying to impose sharia law on London. "This is a mayor who marches with Pride, who stands up for difference of background and opinion, who’s focused on improving our transport, our air, our streets, our safety, our choices and chances. "Proud he’s our mayor." Hitting back at Mr Trump, Labour MP Uma Kumaran told LBC: "These comments are appalling and they're an outright lie, and we must push back and correct the record. "It's actually really shocking that the pulpit of the United Nations has been used and abused in this way by the President of the United States to spread such lies about the Mayor of London."

What is Sharia Law? Sharia Law is the Islamic law, derived from the Qur'an, the holy book followed by Muslims, as well as the Sunnah, the practice and teachings of the Prophet Muhammed. When Sharia Law is implemented, followers will see it dictate every area of life, from prayer, to family, criminal justice, war, and finance. Islamic-majority nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Sudan impose Sharia Law as a national framework. It is also sometimes imposed in Islamic communities in other countries. There are many interpretations as to the severity and conduct of Sharia Law and there is not one-such overarching law that dictates how all policy should be handled. Sharia Law is not imposed in London, despite the claim by Donald Trump.