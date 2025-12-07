Reform UK has strongly denied breaking the law on election spending

Nigel Farage has been accused of breaching spending rules during his election campaign in Clacton. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Nigel Farage has been reported to the Metropolitan Police over claims he breached spending rules during his election campaign in Clacton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reform UK leader, 61, has been accused of falsifying his election expenses during his successful bid to become an MP last year. The allegations have been made by Richard Everett, a former Reform UK councillor and member of Mr Farage’s campaign team, who is said to have submitted documents to the force. He claims the party spent more than the £20,660 limit in the Essex constituency and failed to declare spending on items such as leaflets, banners and utility bills. Reform has strongly denied breaking the law on election spending, and accused Mr Everett of being a “disgruntled former councillor” who was expelled from the party “several months ago”. Read more: 'No repentance': Former Dulwich schoolmate of Nigel Farage says 'an apology would be a starting point' following racism claims Read more: Nigel Farage allegedly told fellow Dulwich College pupil 'that’s the way back to Africa'

Reform UK has strongly denied claims of 'election fraud'. Picture: Alamy

Mr Everett told The Telegraph he believed Reform UK had overspent by around £9,000 but that Mr Farage had been "blissfully unaware". Both Labour and the Conservatives said the Reform leader had questions to answer over the allegations. Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “Nigel Farage needs to urgently answer serious questions about whether he broke the law and misled the public when standing for election to Parliament. “Our parliamentary democracy relies on people playing by the rules so all candidates have a fair hearing with the public. “Nigel Farage must come clean and put all the evidence on the table to prove he hasn’t undermined our democracy by breaking the rules. Failure to do so will raise even more questions about what he has to hide.” Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake called on the police and the Electoral Commission to investigate Mr Everett’s claims. He said: “We all have an obligation to play by the rules to ensure that our elections are free and fair.”

Mr Farage celebrates after being elected to become MP for Clacton at the Clacton count centre in Clacton-on-Sea, eastern England, early on July 5, 2024. Picture: Getty