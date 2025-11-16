Nigel Farage is "today's incarnation of the politics of Enoch Powell", Business Secretary Peter Kyle has said.

The senior Cabinet minister hit out at the leader of Reform UK while speaking at the Co-operative Party conference on Saturday.

Mr Kyle insisted the Government's goal of boosting economic growth was needed to "build an economy and a politics that people can trust to deliver for themselves, their families and their communities", ahead of making the remark.

He then told the conference: "The truth is that without securing higher, sustained economic growth, reconnecting people and politics, generating trust in the potential of democracy and importance of good government becomes almost impossible.

"And the appeal of the parties of the far right - with their dogma of disruption, division and despair - it becomes, too, alluring."

Mr Kyle added: "We see it today with Reform, just as we did in previous times with the National Front and the British National Party.

"Lack of economic growth it is the cause. Nigel Farage, today's incarnation of the politics of Enoch Powell, is the effect."