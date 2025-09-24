'Absolute disgrace': Nigel Farage slams Epping migrant sentence as he says case example of 'two tier policing'
Nigel Farage has slammed the sentence received by an asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault, describing it as an "absolute disgrace" to LBC.
Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents, was found guilty of five offences after a trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates' courts yesterday.
The Home Office will seek to deport Kebatu after he was jailed for 12 months for sexual assaults on a woman and a 14-year-old girl that led to nationwide protests.
His arrest led to a wave of anti-immigration protests and counter-demonstrations in July.
In a phone-in with callers on Nick Ferrari this morning, the Reform UK leader said the case was an example of "two tier policing".
Responding to the sentence, Farage said "What on earth is going on?"
"Those crimes for which he was convicted carry up to 14 years in prison.
"14 years! He gets 12 months. Imagine if he'd said something nasty on Twitter.
He went on: "I'm being serious. I mean, this lays bare this sentence, lays bare the two tier policing and justice that we are living in in our country. This is one of the best examples yet.
"This sentence is an absolute disgrace. So before we discuss whether he should be deported or not, ask ourselves how does Lucy Connolly get 31 months for a tweet that was wrong but deleted very quickly?
He added the "mothers" who began the protests outside the Bell Hotel were "absolutely right".
He also said it 'feels like the bad guys are getting protection".
Before his sentence was delivered on Monday, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health.
District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim "was only 14 years of age".
His teenage victim had earlier told the court her school uniform now makes her "feel exposed", while the adult victim said his actions made her angry.
Judge Williams also referenced the impact of Kebatu's offences on other asylum seekers in the Bell Hotel since his arrest.
The judge said he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, and made him subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He also ordered that Kebatu pay £650 prosecution costs and a £187 victim surcharge.The judge added that Kebatu "couldn’t have anticipated" his offending "would cause such a response from the public".
Kebatu, who bowed his head to the judge before he was led to the cells, was told he will serve his term immediately, because there was "no realistic prospect" of him being rehabilitated with a suspended sentence.
"You pose a significant risk of reoffending," Judge William added.
Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life "on at least one occasion" while on remand in prison.