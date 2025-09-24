Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has slammed the sentence received by an asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has slammed the sentence received by an asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault, describing it as an "absolute disgrace" to LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents, was found guilty of five offences after a trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates' courts yesterday. The Home Office will seek to deport Kebatu after he was jailed for 12 months for sexual assaults on a woman and a 14-year-old girl that led to nationwide protests. His arrest led to a wave of anti-immigration protests and counter-demonstrations in July. In a phone-in with callers on Nick Ferrari this morning, the Reform UK leader said the case was an example of "two tier policing". Responding to the sentence, Farage said "What on earth is going on?" "Those crimes for which he was convicted carry up to 14 years in prison. "14 years! He gets 12 months. Imagine if he'd said something nasty on Twitter.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. Picture: Essex Police

He went on: "I'm being serious. I mean, this lays bare this sentence, lays bare the two tier policing and justice that we are living in in our country. This is one of the best examples yet. "This sentence is an absolute disgrace. So before we discuss whether he should be deported or not, ask ourselves how does Lucy Connolly get 31 months for a tweet that was wrong but deleted very quickly? He added the "mothers" who began the protests outside the Bell Hotel were "absolutely right". He also said it 'feels like the bad guys are getting protection".

Speak to Sadiq: The Mayor of London will take your calls - Friday from 11am. Picture: LBC

Kebatu's arrest sparked a wave of protests. Picture: Alamy

Before his sentence was delivered on Monday, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health. District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim "was only 14 years of age". His teenage victim had earlier told the court her school uniform now makes her "feel exposed", while the adult victim said his actions made her angry. Judge Williams also referenced the impact of Kebatu's offences on other asylum seekers in the Bell Hotel since his arrest.