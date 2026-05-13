Nigel Farage faces investigation into undeclared £5m 'gift' from crypto billionaire
If Mr Farage is found to have breached the rules he could face being suspended from the Commons
Nigel Farage is to be investigated by the Parliamentary standards watchdog over an £5m undeclared 'gift' from a crypto billionaire.
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The Reform UK leader received the donation weeks before he announced he would stand as a candidate for Clacton in the 2024 General Election.
Mr Farage initially claimed the payment did not need to be declared and that he had not broken any rules, with the payment intended to cover his security costs.
Asked about the gift from Christopher Harborne on Sunday, Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice insisted it was a personal gift and that Mr Farage had complied with the rules.
“Nigel was not involved in politics at the time. He’s complied with all the laws,” Mr Tice said.
However other political parties have argued that MPs are required to declare gifts or donations received 12 months prior to entering Parliament.
Brushing off the speculation surrounding the donation, Mr Tice - who also faces allegations that he failed to pay £100,000 in corporation tax to the benefit of his investment company, which then donated to Reform - added that millions of voters would be "enormously grateful" for the money.
“Frankly, £5m is probably not enough,” he said. “The dangers to his life grow. It’s absolutely vital we keep Nigel safe. The state wouldn’t provide the funding, and this was a personal gift based around safety and security.”
If Mr Farage is found to have breached the rules, he could face suspension from the House of Commons.
A suspension of more than 10 days could lead to a recall petition, which could trigger a by-election in his Clacton seat.
It comes after Reform cruised to victory in last week's local elections, gaining more than 1,400 councillors.
A jubilant Mr Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Reform was "truly national party" following the party's success.
More to follow...