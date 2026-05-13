Nigel Farage is to be investigated by the Parliamentary standards watchdog over an £5m undeclared 'gift' from a crypto billionaire.

The Reform UK leader received the donation weeks before he announced he would stand as a candidate for Clacton in the 2024 General Election.

Mr Farage initially claimed the payment did not need to be declared and that he had not broken any rules, with the payment intended to cover his security costs.

Asked about the gift from Christopher Harborne on Sunday, Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice insisted it was a personal gift and that Mr Farage had complied with the rules.

“Nigel was not involved in politics at the time. He’s complied with all the laws,” Mr Tice said.