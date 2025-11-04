Nigel Farage is facing a parliamentary investigation over his late registration of interests - namely a trip to Florida, as part of Trump fundraising event.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards opened the investigation on October 30, noting the probe was in relation to the late registration of interests.

More specifically, the investigation is linked to his earnings and visits outside the UK.

The trip in questions is said to be linked to Mr Farage's failure to register a trip to Florida - a international visit which took place earlier this year and saw the Clacton MP headline a fundraising event for Donald Trump.

