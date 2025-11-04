Nigel Farage facing parliamentary standards probe over 'Trump fundraising visit'
The Reform UK leader is facing an investigation over the late registration of interests.
Nigel Farage is facing a parliamentary investigation over his late registration of interests - namely a trip to Florida, as part of Trump fundraising event.
Listen to this article
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards opened the investigation on October 30, noting the probe was in relation to the late registration of interests.
More specifically, the investigation is linked to his earnings and visits outside the UK.
The trip in questions is said to be linked to Mr Farage's failure to register a trip to Florida - a international visit which took place earlier this year and saw the Clacton MP headline a fundraising event for Donald Trump.
Read more: Reform councils set to raise taxes for nearly 5 million people despite promising cuts
Read more: Reform councillor switches to Tories after becoming ‘uncomfortable’ with party
According to the filing, the expense concerns Mr Farage's selection as the main speaker at a $500-a-head Republican party dinner in Tallahassee.
The event, which took place back in March, saw guests pay £18,445 each for a VIP ticket.
The tickets each included a photo opportunity with Mr Farage, according to promotional material surrounding the event.
Speaking at the time, Mr Farage blamed the failure to declare the visit an error on the part of his office.
In a statement, the Clacton MP said: “Unfortunately, these submissions were not added to the register. This was an error."
It's but one occasion in which the MP has visited a Trump event - with Mr Farage attending a number of Trump rallies and events in the US prior to his election.
It comes as the Clacton MP insisted that tax cuts "aren't realistic" when asked whether his party could reduce the bills of families across the UK should they come to power.