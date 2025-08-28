Nigel Farage has been accused of 'fag packet politics' while Reform has been accused of 'fag packet accountancy'. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Nigel Farage has been accused of “back of a fag packet politics” this week in setting out Reform’s plan for deportations, should the party win the next election.

Cigarette packet politics, in this case, focused on immigration. Picture: Alamy

What is 'fag packet politics'? Home Office minister Lord Hanson Reform’s plans are "uncosted, unconstructed" and "won't be very effective". "Nigel Farage's plan, such as it is, could have been written on the back of a fag packet, is very uncosted and unconstructed, and it's not really going to be very effective and it's not really a plan that is deliverable,” he said. The jovial phrase was then repeated by Labour minister Matthew Pennycook, who said the plans were like “something put together on the back of a fag packet”. “It’s back of the fag packet stuff isn’t it, really?” caller Ian told The Nick Ferrari Breakfast Show. “[The election] is four years away, and he can promise the earth.”

Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf making the deportation announcement. Picture: Getty