Nigel Farage offered a robust defence of his £5m gift from a Thai-based crypto billionaire on LBC this morning, saying he is under no obligation to divulge what he spent the money on.

Pressed by Nick on why he said it was for his personal security, Mr Farage added: “I have been physically attacked. I can do with it what I want.

“It’s an unconditional gift. I can spend it on Ferraris if I want. It’s entirely up to me.”

Mr Farage was asked by Nick Ferrari what he has spent the money on. Mr Farage replied: “With all due respect what’s it got to do with you?

“What I will say to you is: I know that I will need protection until I die.

“I have no idea how long that will be but I know that it’s damned expensive and I now don’t have to worry or even think about that.

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“I can do with it as I wish but I know myself what it’s for.”

Asked again what he spent it on, he said: “I bought a coffee this morning. These are ridiculous questions.”

Asked if it had been used to purchase property Mr Farage said no.

“As for the property thing. That was completed - that was agreed and the money was checked well before.”

“There are not two stories. I was given the money unconditionally - I believe it was a reward for giving up a quarter of a century of my life, giving up a huge income in the city of London. I believe that was the motive.

“The other side of the equation was what I intend to do with it, I believe I’ve made that perfectly clear.”

Earlier this month Labour called for a financial watchdog probe into Mr Farage after reports he lobbied the Bank of England over cryptocurrency policy, alleging the Reform UK leader may have acted to “line the pockets” of a major party donor.

Mr Farage urged governor Andrew Bailey in a private meeting last September to scrap plans for a state-run digital currency which could dent crypto-entrepreneur Christopher Harborne’s profits, The Guardian reported.

The Reform leader has insisted his £5 million gift from the Thailand-based billionaire, which he failed to declare after becoming an MP in 2024 and is being investigated by parliamentary authorities, was given on an unconditional basis.

But Mr Farage’s opposition to “Britcoin” proposals appear to be aligned with that of Tether, the stablecoin-issuing firm in which Mr Harborne is a shareholder, according to the newspaper.

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said she would ask the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate.

She said: “Nigel Farage must urgently come clean with the public as to what he’s been up to here. First, he pocketed a £5 million ‘gift’ and hid it from the public, now it looks like he could be lobbying to help line the pockets of his billionaire Thai-based crypto backer.

“The stench of this scandal grows by the day. Farage can’t keep dodging scrutiny.

“Parliament’s Standards Commissioner is already looking into the secret £5m ‘gift’ but I will be writing to the Financial Conduct Authority to ask them to investigate this alarming development.

“It’s clear that Farage and Reform are not on the side of working people, they’re just in it for themselves.”

Mr Farage told a Zebu Live crypto summit in London last October that he regarded the central bank’s digital currency plans with “total and utter horror” and that he would be “prepared to go to prison” to stop it, video of the event shows.

The Guardian reported the industry body representing Tether, the Digital Currencies Governance Group, said in a 2021 submission to the Bank that its proposal could cut demand for stablecoins issued by companies such as Tether.

A Reform spokesperson said: “This is utter rubbish. Nigel’s only focus is on saving the country.”

A Bank of England spokesperson said: “As has been previously confirmed, the governor met with Mr Farage and Mr Tice last year as part of the Bank’s engagement with political representatives.

“Mr Farage’s views on these topics and his differing view to the governor have also been widely reported.

“The Bank’s work on rules for systemic stablecoins and retail central bank digital currency has been conducted transparently, including several discussion papers and consultation documents, as well as regular updates through speeches.

“The feedback to these publications from industry, academia, and the public has helped to shape the Bank’s thinking on these topics.

“We will be publishing our draft rules for systemic stablecoins by the end of the month and we will finalise them by year-end.”