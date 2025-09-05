Nigel Farage is preparing for an election in 2027, he’ll tell the Reform conference today.

The Reform boss will tell the party faithful they need to start getting ready for government now, as the current Labour government won’t last until 2029.

And allies say the person he most fears going up against is Angela Rayner, as she is down to earth and real.

He will today set out the party’s "next steps" to start to show the country what a Reform government would look like.

Mr Farage believes the fracturing of the right of British politics and the rise of Reform has led to the death of the Tory party, but the rupture on the left, he thinks is still to come.

He has said he believes that after next year’s local elections in Wales and Scotland, the Tories will cease to be a proper opposition party.

The party is topping every opinion poll, with the latest showing his party are on around 31 per cent of the vote.