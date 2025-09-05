Farage to tell Reform UK to be ready for general election two years early
Nigel Farage is preparing for an election in 2027, he’ll tell the Reform conference today.
The Reform boss will tell the party faithful they need to start getting ready for government now, as the current Labour government won’t last until 2029.
And allies say the person he most fears going up against is Angela Rayner, as she is down to earth and real.
He will today set out the party’s "next steps" to start to show the country what a Reform government would look like.
Mr Farage believes the fracturing of the right of British politics and the rise of Reform has led to the death of the Tory party, but the rupture on the left, he thinks is still to come.
He has said he believes that after next year’s local elections in Wales and Scotland, the Tories will cease to be a proper opposition party.
The party is topping every opinion poll, with the latest showing his party are on around 31 per cent of the vote.
Last night Nadine Dorries, the former Culture Secretary, became the latest high-profile Tory to defect to the party.
She’s expected to be one of a number of special guests appearing alongside Mr Farage at the party’s two day gathering in Birmingham.
Reform, who have just four MPs, don’t have defined Cabinet roles, but party chairman Zia Yousuf said last night he wanted to see a Reform Cabinet packed with peers and business leaders instead.
He said he wants to see "galactic level" talent inside the Cabinet.
12,000 activists are expected to descend on Birmingham over the next two days, with speeches from Mr Farage, Lee Anderson, Richard Tice and Andrea Jenkyns.