The Prime Minister spent much of his party conference speech attacking Nigel Farage's Reform UK

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer has declared Britain is at a “fork in the road” as he took aim at Nigel Farage in his keynote speech at Labour’s conference in Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister accused the Reform leader of “not liking” Britain as he called for a decade of “national renewal” over Reform UK’s “politics of grievance and chaos.” Sir Keir said: “When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain's future? "He can't. "He doesn't like Britain, doesn't believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does and so he resorts to grievance. Read more: Farage 'not to be trusted with healthcare,' says Streeting as he brands Reform plan to scrap ILTR 'disastrous' for NHS

The conference waved flags as Starmer delivered his keynote speech. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"They all do." Mr Farage wants to turn a "proud, self-reliant country" into a "competition of victims,” Sir Keir declared. "Saying to you, to working people: 'Don't trust in each other', 'You can't fix this', 'This is not a great country'. "But it is, conference. "It is a great country, it will always be a great country." Moving on to the situation in Gaza, Sir Keir said, “We must restart the hope of a two-state solution".

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference today. Picture: Alamy

He said he welcomes the plan announced by Donald Trump last night for peace in Gaza. "I strongly support efforts to end the fighting, release every hostage and urgently scale up aid into Gaza,” the PM told the party conference. "All sides must now come together to bring this initiative into reality. "Because we must restart the hope of the two-state solution. "A safe and secure Israel alongside the long-promised Palestinian state.

I'm glad Keir Starmer is finally stepping up the fight against Nigel Farage, and I hope this will mark the end of his government parroting Farage and copying his divisive politics. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 30, 2025

"A state that this country now recognises." The Prime Minister added Labour must never find itself “defending a status quo that manifestly failed working people”. He said: “That’s what I say to people who think it would be ‘nice’ if we could just go back to politics before Brexit or the crash. “And this does go back that far, conference. The global financial crisis is when we were exposed, when a new Britain should have been born. “Complacent. That’s the only way to describe it – complacent. We placed too much faith in globalisation.”

He added: “We do need to put our security first, we do need to unlock the potential of every community, we do need a more muscular state, freed from the red tape that stops us building, growing our economy from the grassroots, renewing every town and city on these islands.” He described economic growth as being the “antidote to division” as he continued his pitch for “national renewal” at the Labour party conference in Liverpool. The Prime Minister told delegates and activists: “So much of it comes back to economic growth.“In fact, I’ll say it now, so there’s no doubt: The defining mission of this Government is to grow the economy, improve living standards and change the way we create wealth.” Sir Keir later added: “Growth is the pound in your pocket, it is more money for trips, meals out, the little things that bring joy to our lives, the peace of mind that comes from economic security.“But it is also the antidote to division – that’s the most important aspect of national renewal.” He also said: “The way you grow an economy – not just how much but who and where benefits – that can either build a nation or it can pull it apart.”

(R-L) David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper, Shabana Mahmood, Steve Reed, Wes Streeting, Bridget Phillipson and Ed Miliband were front row for Starmer's speech. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir called for “an economy that unites” people and communities, able to face down “the threats of a volatile world”. During his speech, the PM announced Labour will scrap the target of seeing 50% of young people go to university and replace it with an aim of two-thirds doing either a degree or a “gold standard apprenticeship”. "We will scrap that target," he said. "I don't think that's right for our times. "If you are a kid, or a parent of a kid, who chooses an apprenticeship, what does that say to you? "Do we genuinely - as a country - afford them the same respect?" Turning his attention back to Nigel Farage and the growing hard-right movement in the UK, Sir Keir said he has "had enough of lectures" from "self-appointed champions of working people.” He accused those people of wanting to "shred our public services, level-down worker rights" and "crash the economy" like ex-prime minister Liz Truss.

the PM announced Labour will scrap the target of seeing 50% of young people go to university and replace it with an aim of two-thirds doing either a degree or a “gold standard apprenticeship”. Picture: Getty