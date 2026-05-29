“Counter-espionage experts” indicated that "hostile state actors" reportedly used tactics to "compromise his phone, email and bank accounts”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Labour has reported the alleged hacking of Nigel Farage’s phone and bank accounts by Russia to police, the chairwoman of the party has said.

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Anna Turley wrote to the leader of Reform UK to say she had contacted the National Cyber Security Council (NCSC) and the Metropolitan Police over claims made by Reform UK sources that analysts had found potential Moscow-linked state actors had targeted him. It was indicated that the purported hack was linked to the disclosure of the £5 million donation to Mr Farage by Thailand-based crypto-entrepreneur Christopher Harborne in 2024. The Mail on Sunday reported claims from Reform UK that “counter-espionage experts” indicated that “hostile state actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, had used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email and bank accounts”. Mr Farage told the newspaper: “These actions by Russia are deeply concerning and highlight the threat they pose to British security.” Read More: Farage must prove Russian hack claims about £5m donation leak, Labour chairwoman insists Read More: Starmer condemns 'serious violation of Nato airspace' as allies unite behind Romania following Russian drone strike

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media at The Dam Bar And Grill in St Helens. Picture: Getty

A Reform UK spokesperson said earlier this week it had already been reported “to the relevant authorities”. However, they did not specify which bodies. The Metropolitan Police told the Press Association it had “no record of receiving a report related to this incident”. It said it had received Ms Turley’s “correspondence” and will reply in due course. In the letter on Friday, Ms Turley said: “The alleged crime is an incredibly serious one with potential wider implications for Britain’s national security, the integrity of our politics and public confidence in our democratic system. “It is therefore essential that any evidence of hostile-state hacking or foreign interference is placed in the hands of the proper authorities for thorough and independent investigation.” “I have therefore today contacted the National Cyber Security Centre and the Metropolitan Police to ensure that the suspicions you and Reform UK have publicly raised are investigated properly. I have done so because it is in the national interest to do so.”