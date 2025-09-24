During his tumultuous time in British politics, Nigel Farage seems to have been to as many parties as the late Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi - and whether it's been UKIP, the Brexit party or his new berth at Reform UK, he always brings a refreshing candour to the phone-ins I host on LBC.

The ultimate Marmite politician, not for him the "on the one hand this - but on the other that" approach taken by almost every other politician who enters the bear pit of taking calls from our army of fantastic and thoughtful listeners. A straight answer normally gets a straight answer and while I want to stress I do not agree, and never have agreed with everything he says, as a journalist it makes for a more successful interview. More importantly, for the listener too hopefully,

But when he arrived at the studios this morning (Wednesday) even before he sat opposite me I detected something different about Mr Farage.

One aspect is simple: he's shed some weight (possibly an increased workload has meant fewer lunches fuelled by four or five points for starters, a decent claret or two with the main course and brandy and cigars to round it off?) but it was actually in his manner.

The sums behind some of his grand plans might unravel quicker than a cheap suit - this week's regarding the savings concerning Indefinite Leave to Remain being a prime example - but it doesn't seem to set him back for a second.

And this is because he appears to have captured the current narrative of UK politics.

As Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey was dressed as a pound shop drum majorette at the head of a marching band at his party get-together, Farage blew his ill-advised stunt out of the water and dominated media coverage and front pages.

With the Conservative and Labour party conferences about to start (the "legacy" parties as Farage dismissively labelled them!) you have to sense there are many more headlines to come.

After some false starts, this is a man who has found his stride.

Just how far it might get him up the path to Downing Street is the key question.

