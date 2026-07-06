Lord Gove said despite mounting reports claiming Mr Farage received undeclared financial support before becoming an MP, the Reform UK leader still has "an energy and a potency that you can’t write off”

Michael Gove discussed the latest reports that claim Farage received undeclared finanical support with Andrew Marr on Monday night. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Rowe

Nigel Farage faces a “pretty serious” challenge over the latest allegations surrounding him, but can “never” be written off, former Conservative minister Michael Gove has said.

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Mr Farage is already under investigation over a reported £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. Picture: Getty

Lord Gove said Mr Farage’s supporters were likely to see the scrutiny as part of an establishment effort to damage him, but added that the wider political danger was a distraction. Discussing the recently emerged allegations, the former Conservative minister told LBC: “I think it is pretty serious because it comes after other revelations. “Each of these individual things are legitimate business transactions, legitimate gifts between friends, Team Farage say. “But we will find out when the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards looks at it, because, of course, anything that you receive in the 12 months before you become an MP, unless it's a purely personal gift, you have to declare.” But he added: “Having someone pay for your security, having someone pay for your social media activity, that takes us dangerously close to what people might consider political territory.”

Nigel Farage pictured with George Cottrell, centre right, in March 2019. Picture: Alamy

Despite that, Lord Gove said Mr Farage had repeatedly shown an ability to recover from political setbacks. “The key thing with Nigel Farage, rather like Boris Johnson, is that you can never write them off,” he said. “Farage has recovered from everything from plane crashes to the removal of what he considered to be the central issue of his life, Brexit. “These are difficult times for him. But he has still an energy and a potency that you can’t write off.”

“The key thing with Nigel Farage, rather like Boris Johnson, is that you can never write them off,” Lord Gove told LBC. Picture: Alamy

Turning to Andy Burnham, Lord Gove said the biggest test for any incoming administration would be the choice of Chancellor. “The single most important thing is the question over who the Chancellor of the Exchequer is, because that sets the tone overall,” he said. He said Mr Burnham would need to avoid the perception of appointing allies on factional grounds and instead build a team on merit. “I think that the critical thing that he needs to do is to avoid being seen as factional and being able to justify each appointment on merit,” Lord Gove said. He added that the scale of the challenge facing any Prime Minister meant Mr Burnham would need “the very best possible team”.

Lord Gove also said he wanted Mr Burnham to succeed, describing him as “personable”, “pragmatic” and patriotic. Picture: Getty