'Science is never settled,' says Farage as he says he refuses to side with experts

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Nigel Farage has been slammed by political leaders after he refused to say Donald Trump was irresponsible for claiming paracetamol could cause autism in babies.

The Reform UK leader was asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning whether Mr Trump was correct to make the link, and replied: "I have no idea… you know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows, Nick, I don’t know, you don’t know. "He (Trump) has a particular thing about autism, I think because there’s been some in his family, he feels it very personally." Asked if he would side with medical experts who say it is dangerous to make the link, Mr Farage said: "I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody. "I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that." Read more: Take Trump seriously, not literally, says Farage after US president said London wants 'to go to sharia law' Read more: 'Absolute disgrace': Nigel Farage slams Epping migrant sentence as he says case example of 'two tier policing'

Put to him that it was irresponsible to make that link as US president, and that a large study on 2.4 million children had found no link, Mr Farage said: "That’s an opinion he’s got. It’s not one that I necessarily share. But I mean, honestly, I’ve no idea." The US president said earlier this week there has been a "meteoric rise" in cases of autism and he suggested Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause. He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should "tough it out", and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has branded Nigel Farage’s comments "dangerous and irresponsible", after the Reform UK leader said he had "no idea" whether Mr Trump was right to link taking paracetamol with autism. Referring to Mr Farage’s interview on LBC, the Health Secretary wrote on X: "Dangerous and irresponsible. "This man is a snake oil salesman and it’s time people stopped buying." Kemi Badenoch criticised the Reform UK leader for sharing what she described as "irresponsible conspiracy-theory nonsense". The Conservative Party leader wrote on X: "This is irresponsible conspiracy-theory nonsense.

"It will create fear and anxiety among parents and pregnant women will suffer unnecessary pain by believing it. "But Farage doesn’t care about that. That’s why he chose to platform anti-vaxxers at his conference. "Not a serious party of government." Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden on a visit to the Selhurst Park football stadium: "I think people should follow the medical advice, and I think it’s important as politicians that we’re responsible about this in our comments, and there’s no evidence to link Paracetamol with any harm for expectant mothers. "And that is the medical advice, and people should trust the NHS, trust the medical advice, and trust that a lot more than they should trust Nigel Farage." Asked again whether Mr Farage’s remarks were dangerous, Mr McFadden said: "I think people should follow the medical advice and not any politician trying to grab headlines or whatever he was doing."

The president’s comments have been criticised by autism campaigners and scientists in the UK and around the world. Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, outgoing chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK, also warned of the danger posed by Mr Trump’s comments. "I am really worried that this rise of misinformation from many different parties, including the government in the United States, does undermine confidence globally," he said on Tuesday. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming there is "no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children". Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, said: "Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed. "Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy. "Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment. "Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence."

President Donald Trump made announcements on autism on Monday. Picture: Alamy