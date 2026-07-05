A spokesman for Nigel Farage denied any parliamentary rules had been broken after reports claimed undeclared support was provided to the Reform UK leader

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a fireside chat at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (Arc) annual conference at Olympia London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage has been referred to the parliamentary standards committee over claims he violated rules by accepting support from a convicted criminal and failed to properly declare the funding.

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A spokesman for Nigel Farage denied the latest allegations against the Reform UK leader, with Liberal Democrat MP, Josh Babarinde, writing to the parliamentary standards committee on Sunday. The latest reports claim Farage received undeclared support - including security and social media staff - from crypto-gambler and convicted criminal George Cottrell, in the run-up to his appointment as an MP. The investigation also claims Farage used a property rented by Cottrell, 32, near Buckingham Palace. Posting to X on Sunday, Babarinde posted a copy of the letter he had written to the standards committee, raising "serious concerns" about the nature of the donations in the wake of Mr Farage's £5 million donation. "Mr Farage has made a career out of 'taking back control' but he is not being straight with the British people," the Liberal Democrats president and MP for Bournemouth said. It comes after Mr Farage found himself in hot water over the £5 million donation from another crypto-tycoon, with the MP flip-flopping over whether the undeclared donation was for security or personal use. Read more: Burnham ranked a 'more capable' potential Prime Minister than Farage and Badenoch, poll for LBC reveals Read more: 'Something is very broken in British politics' warns JD Vance in message to Andy Burnham

.@Nigel_Farage has made a career out of ‘taking back control’ - but he is not being straight with the British people about who controls him.



Today, I have written to the Standards Commissioner to urge that the latest @thetimes @Gabriel_Pogrund revelations are investigated. https://t.co/4XSIosycHd pic.twitter.com/nDGhylObWr — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) July 5, 2026

Under parliamentary rules, new MPs must declare financial interests and "registrable benefits" received in the 12 months before their election - although purely personal gifts or benefits do not need to be registered. The MP for Clacton is already facing a parliamentary probe after a £5m gift from British cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne was allegedly not registered appropriately by the party leader. Mr Farage, who disputes the claims, said the money was to be used for personal security and did not need to be declared, as it was received before he became an MP.

Nigel Farage pictured with George Cottrell, centre right, in March 2019. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Farage alleges that the additional support from Cottrell, unearthed in an investigation by The Sunday Times, did not need to be declared for similar reasons. When he became an MP, Farage registered various other donations from Cottrell, including a £9,253 trip to Belgium in April 2024 and a £15,276 donation from Cottrell for a US domestic flight he provided in December 2024. No other support from Cottrell - who admitted to one count of wire fraud in the US in 2017 - is listed in the Register of Members' Financial Interests.

Responding to the new allegations, a spokesman for Farage said: "It comes as no surprise that the Sunday Times has chosen to publish this baseless and contrived story, covering a period of time when Nigel Farage was not even an active politician let alone an elected one, given that the newspaper backed the Labour Party at the last general election. "Contrary to the story's tone, no parliamentary rules have been broken."