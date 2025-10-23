Piers Morgan reveals how Nigel Farage tried to 'ruin my interview with Donald Trump'
Piers Morgan accused the Reform UK leader of interfering in his highly-anticipated interview, noting the US President had 'murder in his eyes'
Piers Morgan has accused Nigel Farage of meddling in his highly-anticipated interview with Donald Trump by exposing his negative comments about the US President.
Mr Morgan sat down with Mr Trump for an exclusive interview at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, but the talk was almost thrown into chaos when he was confronted with pages of printed out comments he had previously made about the President.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Morgan explained there had been a "massive buildup" for the sit down chat with huge publicity both in the UK and the US.
Mr Morgan was "quite surprised" the interview had been confirmed as their relationship had soured after the presenter criticised the US President for his comments on coronavirus, his doubts over the 2020 election results and the January 6 riots.
Morgan told LBC: "We're about to go and do the interview. I'm suited, booted, made up, talking to the Secret Service, everyone loves me.
"And then someone comes to me with a load of paper in their hand. They said, 'we have a problem'.
"I said, 'what's the problem?'
"They said, 'this' - and it was three pages of the worst things I'd said about Trump in the previous 12 months, beautifully collated by somebody who wanted to bury this interview."
He continued: "And in the middle of it, oddly, were two positive quotes about Trump by somebody called Nigel Farage.
"So I checked Mr. Farage's Twitter account and sure enough, he'd been at Mar-a-Lago two days earlier having dinner with President Trump, and had clearly decided that, contrary to when he got an interview with Trump three months earlier and I texted him to congratulate him.
"Mr Farage was going to ruin my interview with President Trump," he insisted.
"That's what he tried to do."
Later in a meeting in Trump's office, Mr Morgan describes a showdown like Al Pacino and the Godfather, with Mr Trump staring at him "with murder in his eyes ranting about all these things I said".
He recalled: "[Trump] said, 'did you really call me a mob boss? Did you really say I should never be allowed to run for public office again?' And he went on and on and on."
But then Mr Morgan had "one of those beautiful moments", and when the President tried to pull out of the interview he stopped him and told him there was some good stuff he wanted to talk about.
Mr Morgan quickly changed the subject to talk about Mr Trump's hole in one while playing golf last week, and it changed the whole mood.
Mr Trump then agreed to do the interview as planned.
Mr Morgan recalls the interaction in his new book "Woke is Dead: How Common Sense Triumphed in an Age of Total Madness".
LBC has approached Nigel Farage for comment.