Piers Morgan accused the Reform UK leader of interfering in his highly-anticipated interview, noting the US President had 'murder in his eyes'

Donald Trump, left, and Piers Morgan in 2010. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Piers Morgan has accused Nigel Farage of meddling in his highly-anticipated interview with Donald Trump by exposing his negative comments about the US President.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Morgan sat down with Mr Trump for an exclusive interview at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, but the talk was almost thrown into chaos when he was confronted with pages of printed out comments he had previously made about the President. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Morgan explained there had been a "massive buildup" for the sit down chat with huge publicity both in the UK and the US. Mr Morgan was "quite surprised" the interview had been confirmed as their relationship had soured after the presenter criticised the US President for his comments on coronavirus, his doubts over the 2020 election results and the January 6 riots. Read more: Trump sanctions Russia’s biggest oil firms over ‘refusal to end senseless Ukraine war’ after talks with Putin 'went nowhere' Read more: No charges for men who projected images of Epstein and Trump onto Windsor Castle during president's state visit

Morgan told LBC: "We're about to go and do the interview. I'm suited, booted, made up, talking to the Secret Service, everyone loves me. "And then someone comes to me with a load of paper in their hand. They said, 'we have a problem'. "I said, 'what's the problem?' "They said, 'this' - and it was three pages of the worst things I'd said about Trump in the previous 12 months, beautifully collated by somebody who wanted to bury this interview."

Nigel Farage had been in Mar-a-Lago just before, said Piers Morgan. Picture: Alamy