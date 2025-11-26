Nigel Farage has said he “categorically” did not racially abuse his fellow pupils at a top private school.

The Reform UK leader made his remarks in a statement released the day after an interview in which he left open the possibility that he may have made racist remarks without “intent”.

Reporting in the Guardian last week, based on allegations from more than a dozen school contemporaries of Mr Farage, 61, suggested the Reform leader engaged in alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years.

On Monday, Mr Farage was repeatedly asked by broadcasters whether he could rule out that he engaged in racial abuse.

“I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way,” he replied, later adding that if he had, it was “not with intent”.

The Reform leader then said that what could have been considered “banter in a playground” could be interpreted in “the modern light of day in some sort of way”.

However, three more former classmates who claim to have witnessed the alleged racism rejected these suggestion that it was “banter”, describing it as targeted, persistent and nasty.

The Guardian spoken to over 20 people who alleged racist or antisemitic behaviour by Farage at school, including seven people who recall the targeted abuse of Peter Ettedgui, now an Emmy- and Bafta-winning director.

Mr Ettedgui told the Guardian Farage had “repeatedly” approached him and said “Hitler was right”, while they were both pupils at Dulwich College.