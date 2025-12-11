Nigel Farage’s former school has branded allegations he made racist and anti-Semitic comments as a pupil "profoundly distressing" and "entirely at odds” with its values.

"What we can unequivocally state is that the behaviours described are entirely at odds with the Dulwich College of today," he wrote in a letter to former Dulwich pupil Jean-Pierre Lihou, seen by Sky News.

Responding to the allegations for the first time, the school’s headmaster Robert Milne said any racist comments are “wholly incompatible with the values the College holds".

The Reform UK leader has been accused of targeting and bullying Jewish students while attending Dulwich College during the 1970s.

Mr Lihou has accused Mr Farage of enacting a campaign of anti-semitism against him during their time together at the school.

He also alleges Mr Farage "had a big issue with anyone called Patel".

Mr Farage, for his part, insists he "never directly racially abused anybody" while at Dulwich College and has characterised the allegations as a political witch hunt.

Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, has said the several students accusing Mr Farage of racism are “liars.”

"I have not met or spoken to this master,” Mr Farage said in response to Mr Milne’s comments.

“So I am surprised by his uninformed comments in response to claims from nearly 50 years ago from politically motivated actors.

"If he is interested, I can show him the many messages that I have received from fellow pupils, including Jewish ones, that entirely contradict these allegations."

A spokesperson for Reform UK told Sky News: "This witch hunt is merely an attempt to discredit Reform and Nigel Farage.

"Instead of debating Reform on the substance of our ideas and policies, the left wing media and deeply unpopular Labour Party are now using 50-year-old smears in a last act of desperation.

"The British public see right through it."