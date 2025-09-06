Nigel Farage delivers speech at Reform UK party conference. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nigel Farage will close the Reform Party conference on Saturday, after he told activists to prepare for a general election in two years’ time.

The party leader is due to speak at the end of the two-day event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, following an address by his deputy Richard Tice. The main stage will also see a speech titled "Make Britain Healthy Again" by Dr Assem Malhotra, a cardiologist who campaigned against the use of the Covid mRNA vaccines. Dr Malhotra said the Covid vaccines should be paused in their rollout because of the "uncertainty" around excess deaths. On Friday, Mr Farage told activists during his address that the Government was "deep in crisis" and he could see the country going to the polls in 2027, two years earlier than expected. Read more: 'Shy Reformers' will deliver us victory, says MP Sarah Pochin - as she blasts Rayner over tax storm Read more: Farage to tell Reform UK to be ready for general election two years early

Mr Farage said he thinks that there will be another general election by 2027 - two years earlier than planned. Picture: Getty

It came on the same day as Angela Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party over breaking the ministerial code. Mr Farage said: "We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party. We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too." He added: "Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the (Mr Corbyn) sectarian ticket… they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir." He went on: "I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027 and we must be ready for that moment." Mr Farage was in a triumphant mood during his conference speech, as the party rides high in the polls. Activists could be seen buying branded football shirts and scarves with the leader’s name on the back. Businesses also seemed to be warming to Reform. Heathrow Airport hosted a business lounge, First buses provided coaches to host meeting rooms, and "digital gold" firm TallyMoney was among those to have a stand.

Former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries addresses delegates at the party's annual conference following her defection to Reform UK. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images