By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage could be interviewed by police after the Met launched a criminal inquiry into donations made to Reform UK.

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Nigel Farage’s party took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500, Channel 4 News reported last Thursday. The Reform leader, who has enjoyed a poll lead for much of the last two years, could face questions from police over the scandal that has seen its fortunes reversed. The optics of Farage being questioned could see his leadership further scrutinised - despite Farage attempting to say that the issue was simply pub talk and distance himself from aides implicated by the undercover reports. One of Farage's senior aides, Dan Jukes, was recorded seeing to secure a donation of £500,000 from a purported American financier and his son. The 'donors' were in fact undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim. The Met Police announced a full criminal inquiry on Wednesday into allegations that the party breached donation rules barring accepting funding from foreign donors. The Electoral Commission on Wednesday confirmed it was working in parallel to the police investigation to consider “all relevant information and regulatory steps”. Read more: Ban 'menacing' balaclavas used to 'bully and intimidate', says Farage following anti-migrant protests Read more: Nigel Farage has 'one more election in him', says Reform's Laila Cunningham, as party conference overshadowed by foreign donations scandal

One of Farage's senior aides, Dan Jukes, was also recorded seeing to secure a donation of £500,000 from a purported American financier and his son. . Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Following a broadcast by Channel 4 News on Thursday, September 3, the Met received a number of reports relating to donations and polling involving a political party. “Detectives have assessed the information provided and determined that there are potential offences requiring investigation. "The potential offences are similar in nature to matters already under investigation by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team relating to donations made to the same political party. As a result, these matters will form part of that ongoing investigation.

“All allegations under investigation relate to potential offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000. “As part of enquiries, detectives are seeking to obtain relevant footage relating to the broadcast on Thursday, September 3. “Detectives continue to liaise closely with the Electoral Commission and Crown Prosecution Service as enquiries progress.” A Reform UK Spokesman said: “Reform UK denies any wrongdoing and will fully cooperate with the investigation. We won’t be commenting further while a live investigation is underway.”

James Orr . Picture: Alamy

On Friday two of Farage's top aides filmed in the undercover report - James Orr and Dan Jukes -resigned from their positions. Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, under electoral law. In this instance the son would be an eligible donor while the father would not have been. Dan Jukes was filmed suggesting that the donation could be made in the UK-based son's name, while the money would have to come from the American father. "Actually that does strike me as a solution," Jukes says. Later on, the documentary films a lunch between the two donors, Nigel Farage, and Dan Jukes in the Reform UK leader's constituency of Clacton in Essex. The financier's son explains that he will be the registered donor, and that the American-based father will transfer the money to his account. Farage says: "Thank you. Well, both of you. Thank you".