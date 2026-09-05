The comments come after the party leader said he had been having some “thoughtful moments” about his political future during a speech at the conference today.

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Reform MP Laila Cunningham has suggested Nigel Farage could fight another general election, saying she believes he may have “one more” in him.

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Speaking to LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark, Ms Cunningham praised Mr Farage for his ability to keep going, saying he “doesn't get tired”. She said: “I think he might have one more. I mean, honestly, Nigel is remarkable... he doesn't get tired. "I don't know how he does it. He doesn't need that much sleep. But then I think to myself, I think all the greats never sleep, sadly.” Mr Farage has previously spoken about how long he expects to remain leader of Reform UK. He told ITV: “I have had, I’ll be honest, you know when your own family start to turn on you because of what you do, some very thoughtful moments. Very, very thoughtful moments.” Asked whether Reform's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf could eventually replace him, Mr Farage said: “If there’s thousands of people out there would prefer Zia or someone else to me, do you know what? I’d recognise that.” Read more: Nadine Dorries claims undercover report on Reform UK was 'spliced and edited' Read more: Nigel Farage was just being polite to potential donors, insists Robert Jenrick amid undercover sting row

Speaking to LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark, Ms Cunningham praised Mr Farage for his ability to keep going, saying he “doesn't get tired”. Picture: LBC

Ms Cunningham's comments come as Mr Farage faces renewed scrutiny following a Channel 4 investigation into Reform UK’s funding. Channel 4 reported that the party took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500. The purported donors were actually undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim, posing as an American financier and his UK-based son. The investigation has raised questions over the party's handling of potential donors and its internal checks around funding, with Labour understood to be considering reporting the matter to police. In addition to this, the Green Party has called for an investigation.

Leila Cunningham was announced as Reform UK's candidate at the 2028 London mayoral election earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Reform UK, which is holding its party conference in Birmingham, denies any wrongdoing. The latest allegations come amid continued scrutiny over funding received by Mr Farage and Reform UK. Speaking about the pressure facing the party leader, Ms Cunningham described Mr Farage as “very sensitive”. She said: “What people don't know about Nigel is that he's actually very sensitive. There's a real feminine side to Nigel.” She added: “He's a big family man. I remember when that journalist went to his daughter's house, I saw him and he was so upset because she was so upset. And it really made him very upset.”

Mr Farage has previously spoken about how long he expects to remain leader of Reform UK. Picture: Getty