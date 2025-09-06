Nigel Farage has called on Reform UK members to show "discipline" and "keep disagreements private" as he closes the party conference with the national anthem.

In his speech to close the conference, Mr Farage urged Reform UK members to keep their disputes private.

He referenced a speech made by Preston Manning, the founder of the Reform Party of Canada.

Mr Farage said: "The point that he made was when we had our disagreements, we had them in private.

"You can't get a large number of councillors from a county and everyone's going to love each other.

"That everyone's going to agree, it's not possible with human beings that that could ever be the case."

Mr Farage concluded: “But my sort of big message at the end of this conference, as we head towards those massive elections in Wales, in Scotland, in London, in the Midlands and elsewhere next year is that you are the people's army.

"And to succeed, it needs one thing. Discipline.

“Can we please exercise discipline and air our disagreements between each other in private and not in public? And if we do that, we will succeed.”

